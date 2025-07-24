Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko could both either join Arsenal or Man Utd this summer.

Manchester United have been set a more ‘realistic price’ by RB Leipzig to sign Benjamin Sesko that Arsenal would have paid for their top target. Yikes.

United have turned their attention to a new No.9 having finally completed the signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, with the Cameroon international joining Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon as the Red Devils’ new recruits this summer.

A report last week claimed Sesko ‘wants Man Utd move’ despite the Red Devils being unable to offer European football to the Slovenia international.

United are ‘understood to be admirers of Sesko’s all-round game and believe his style would suit the Premier League’ and the RB Leipzig star ‘would favour a move to Old Trafford over other destinations’.

The Slovenian is ‘not the only name under consideration’ with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson also potential options.

The report added that as Sesko is ‘open to the move and willing to forgo European football in the short term, United are weighing up whether to make a concrete push’.

The Athletic‘s Ornstein then confirmed United have held ‘talks’ over a move for Sesko, along with Watkins and Jackson.

Ornstein said: “United tried to enter the race for Hugo Ekitike last week, but the Eintracht Frankfurt attacker had committed to Liverpool. They then enquired to Sporting Lisbon about Viktor Gyokores, though the striker has made clear he is interested only in joining Arsenal, and United do not intend to advance on anyone unless the desire is mutual.

“Benjamin Sesko, Ollie Watkins and Nicolas Jackson are names that feature on recruitment lists at many leading clubs, and each has recently been linked to United. Talks have taken place in relation to that trio, which is normal, but they are not currently being actively pursued due to the costs involved.”

Bild journalist Christian Falk revealed on Wednesday that Christopher Vivell, United’s head of scouting, could be ‘key’ to Sesko’s transfer having previously worked at RB Leipzig, and was seen watching the striker in action for Leipzig in April.

It was claimed earlier in the window that the Bundesliga club were looking for a fee of at least £70m for their prized asset amid strong interest from Arsenal, but Bild now believe Leipzig will settle for a more ‘realistic price’ of £59m for Sesko.

That’s less than the Gunners could end up paying for Viktor Gyokeres, who was below Sesko in Mikel Arteta’s new No.9 pecking order but became the top target after Leipzig made it clear to Arsenal that they wouldn’t budge in their valuation of Sesko.

They have now budged and we imagine Arsenal won’t be best pleased if United manage to secure his signing for the £59m that they were perfectly willing to pay for the Slovenian.

Falk claims Leipzig – who won’t be playing Champions League football next season – have a ‘target’ figure in mind for player sales, with Xavi Simons set to make up around half of that figure as he nears a move to Chelsea, with Sesko the only other player in the squad they could sell to make up the rest.

“It’s worth noting that Leipzig have to sell players this summer,” Falk told the Daily Briefing. “They have a target to bring in €100m (£86.6m, $117m), and they have just two players in this range who can make the club money.

“Xavi Simons, of course, is one such footballer, with the other being Benjamin Sesko. So, it could be that the club has to sell both players in this summer’s transfer window. That’s why Manchester United will definitely be an option.”

On comparisons to Erling Haaland, Falk continued: “Sesko is a fan of the Premier League and is prepared to make this next step.

“He has a lot of self-confidence – he’s on record as telling reporters that he believes he’s similar in profile to Erling Haaland: ‘My teammates at the club tell me that Haaland and I are very similar, especially in terms of speed. Most of them even tell me that I’m better than him.’

“So, you see, he’s not afraid of big names or big clubs! I think this transfer can gather real pace now that Arsenal are no longer at the table.”