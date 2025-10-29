Man Utd-linked Morgan Gibbs-White flirts with Red Devils: ‘It’s something I feel like the league has missed’

Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White thinks it “has been incredible to see” Man Utd come into form in the Premier League.

The Red Devils finally won back-to-back Premier League matches under Ruben Amorim by beating Sunderland and Liverpool earlier this month.

And things got better over the weekend with their third Premier League win on the bounce when Man Utd overcame Brighton 4-2 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

It is a welcome turnaround in form for Ruben Amorim, whose job was coming under pressure, and the Red Devils are now up to sixth in the Premier League table.

Nottingham Forest’s season is not going well with Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou losing their jobs at the City Ground already this season.

Man Utd face Nottingham Forest on the road on Saturday and Red Devils-linked Gibbs-White seemed to be overly positive about Amorim’s side ahead of the fixture.

Gibbs-White told Stan Sport: “It’s been incredible to see, obviously they’ve been going through a tough time in the past couple of years.

“But they’ve stuck with the gaffer [Amorim] and the past four or five games you’re really starting to see how Man United should be playing, that grit and that determination to want to play for the badge.

“I feel like it’s been incredible to see, it’s something I feel like the league has missed.

“All we can do is focus on ourselves, we can’t focus on how Man United are doing and how their performances are because if we do that we’re just almost bowing down to them.

“We’ve got to focus on what we want to do and how we can win the came. I feel like this week we’ve already started to implement some ideas and obviously we’ve still got a few more days until the game so I’m sure the gaffer [Sean Dyche] will have more ideas of how we can beat them.”

Although there have not been any very recent links with Gibbs-White, former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected at Old Trafford – insisted in March that the Red Devils had been “looking at” the Nottingham Forest attacker.

Brown told Football Insider: “Man United have been looking at Morgan Gibbs-White.

“He’s a player who is highly mobile, works very hard, and has this sort of dynamism to his game.

“That’s something Ruben Amorim likes and needs in the system he wants to play.

“I’m told Amorim is a big fan of Gibbs-White from what he’s seen. He’s spoken before about Mason Mount, who’s been injured but is not too dissimilar to Gibbs-White in terms of the role they would play.

“I think that’s a move United will be interested in if they can tempt him to leave Forest. Whether they’d be able to get it done, because of their financial situation, is unclear.

“It’s looking like if they’re going to spend any sort of big money, they’re going to have to sell somebody first, maybe somebody like Kobbie Mainoo.

“Nottingham Forest won’t let Gibbs-White go cheaply, it will be a huge fee to tempt them into selling. Especially if they get Champions League football, which it now looks like they will.”