Man Utd are now 'most advanced' in the race for Gyokeres.

Manchester United are now incredibly ‘most advanced’ in the race to sign Viktor Gyokeres as INEOS have offered a ‘slightly higher’ fee than Arsenal for the Sporting striker.

Arsenal finally reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon over a fee for the Sporting star last week, as confirmed by The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Ornstein later revealed the ‘agreed’ fee between Arsenal and Sporting.

He wrote on X: ‘Sporting confirm a deal in principle is in place, with an agreement of a €63.5million fixed upfront fee plus €10m in add-ons, while the striker’s agent has waived his fee to help facilitate the deal.’

But the Gunners haven’t been given the green light to sign the striker as they have butted heads with Sporting over the structure of the deal, as explained by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

“On Viktor Gyokeres, I can tell you that the conversations are continuing in London. The agent is working on the deal,” Romano said.

“Arsenal remain confident but still have to negotiate add-ons. They want €3m in bonuses plus €7m more complicated. Sporting want €10m very easily. Any moment could be good for this deal.”

But Portuguese outlet A Bola claimed the deal ‘is at serious risk of falling’ with Arsenal ‘seriously considering the possibility of never reaching the value intended by the greens and whites’.

It’s claimed that ‘the risk of the collapse is high’ and Gyokeres’ father has been brought ‘to tears’ with his son ‘increasingly distancing himself from London’.

And then followed a bombshell claim from SIC, who reported on Sunday that Manchester United – who have a held a long-term interest in Gyokeres – are now ‘very close’ to reaching an ‘agreement’ with Sporting over his transfer.

They claimed that INEOS were willing to match Arsenal’s offer, but now A Bola claim United’s ‘presented proposal’ is ‘slightly higher’ than Arsenal’s, though still between €70m and €80m.

Swedish outlet Maisfutebol then tripled down on the story, claiming United ‘resumed talks’ with Sporting after hearing about the impasse with Arsenal having all-but completed their deal for Bryan Mbeumo.

Sporting and United are ‘close to an understanding’, which reportedly makes ‘the Red Devils the most advanced club in the race for the Swedish scorer’.

It’s not yet clear what Gyokeres thinks of this ‘last-minute bomb in the market’ and ‘supersonic attack’ from United, though he’s previously insisted on the move to Arsenal in order to play Champions League football and fight for major honours.