According to reports, Manchester United are ‘prepared to sanction double loan moves’ involving Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho.

The two Englishmen have spent much of this season away from Old Trafford after Man Utd permitted them to head out on loan.

Greenwood was facing charges related to attempted rape and assault at the start of 2023 but the Crown Prosecution Service eventually dropped the case against him following the withdrawal of key witnesses.

Man Utd opted against green-lighting Greenwood’s first-team return ahead of this season as he was sent on loan to La Liga outfit Getafe. He has six goals and five assists in his 26 league outings this term.

Sancho meanwhile returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan during the January transfer window following his major fallout with head coach Erik ten Hag.

Following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s purchase of a minority stake in Man Utd, INEOS are making huge changes at Old Trafford ahead of next season and decisions need to be made regarding the futures of Greenwood and Sancho.

Greenwood, Sancho set for ‘fresh loan moves’?

According to a report from HITC, Man Utd are ‘prepared to sanction double loan moves’ with Greenwood and Sancho likely to leave in the summer.

Regarding Greenwood, the report adds: ‘Getafe are keen to bring Greenwood back, either permanently or again on-loan, whilst both Barca and Atletico would consider a loan but, unlike Getafe, they would want an option to make the move permanent.

‘HITC understands that other clubs from around Europe have shown an interest in Greenwood including Inter Milan and Juventus, but sources suggest that the 22-year-old is ‘very settled’ in Spain and that is where he would prefer to stay – even ahead of a move back to Manchester.’

Sancho’s conflict with Ten Hag was the main reason for the winger’s departure in January and it has been speculated that he could make a return if the head coach is sacked ahead of next season.

Despite this, Sancho has ‘shown little ambition to return to Man Utd’. The report explains.

‘HITC understands that Sancho is very happy with life back in Dortmund and has shown little ambition to return to United – even though his main adversary Ten Hag could part company with the Red Devils. ‘Like with Greenwood, sources have confirmed to HITC that United would like to sell Sancho – but would only sell him at a reasonable price, therefore they are already accepting that a loan deal for both players is the most likely option. ‘Sancho is currently contracted to United until 2026, the same date that Greenwood is set to be – his current deal runs to 2025 but HITC understands that United intend to use that option – if a permanent deal is not concluded.’

