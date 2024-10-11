According to reports, Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe made a ‘specific request’ during a meeting with other club executives earlier this week.

At the start of this week, Ratcliffe and other key Man Utd board members met in London to discuss their start to the season and their plans moving forward.

Ratcliffe has had a busy few months since buying a minority stake in the Premier League giants. He has overhauled their recruitment model and his new-look team decided to stick with Erik ten Hag at the end of last season.

Ten Hag was under pressure for much of last campaign as Man Utd struggled en route to finishing eighth in the Premier League.

Man Utd’s win against Man City at Wembley in the FA Cup final saved Ten Hag, but his side have endured a miserable start to this campaign.

The Red Devils have only won two of their first seven Premier League games this season and drew their opening two Europa League group games.

Man Utd defended well but had nothing going forward in their 0-0 draw against Aston Villa last weekend and this result had bided Ten Hag more time as he’s ‘highly likely’ to remain before next weekend’s home match against Brentford.

However, a report from The Independent claims Ten Hag’s future was discussed during this week’s meeting and Ratcliffe ‘made a specific request’ to his colleagues.

It is said that Ratcliffe wants ‘United’s football hierarchy put forward forensic cases for all potential scenarios on Erik ten Hag’s future to fortify the club’s new approach’.

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel was ‘spoken of’ during the meeting and he remains Man Utd’s ‘most likely successor’ for Ten Hag.

The report claims Ten Hag was ‘one of the main topics of discussion’, while ‘one argument’ was ‘countered by the familiar caveats’.