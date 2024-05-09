Man Utd star told he made ‘big mistake’ with ‘terrible move’ from Premier League rivals

Mason Mount made a “big mistake” by leaving Chelsea for Man Utd in the summer transfer window, according to ESPN pundit Craig Burley.

The England international swapped Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford before the start of this season with the Red Devils forking out around £60m for his services.

But the move has been a bit of a disaster for both the player and club so far with Mount starting just eight matches in all competitions, including five in the Premier League.

And former Chelsea midfielder Burley thinks Mount made a “big mistake” leaving west London for Man Utd in a “terrible move”.

“Mason Mount, obviously he’s had an injury-ravaged season, but even when he’s been fit he looks like a guy who’s thinking, ‘oh my god, I’ve just made a big mistake’,” Burley told ESPN.

“Not that Chelsea are great, they’re not, of course they’re not. But as a player you make a decision and he thought he was going to a club that were on the front foot.

“Whilst he’s been poor himself and he’s been out for a while, he’s got to be thinking to himself, ‘I’ve made a terrible move here.'”

Mount has suffered from injuries this season and made a rare start against Crystal Palace on Monday night – but the midfielder could not prevent Man Utd from being embarrassed 4-0 at Selhurst Park.

Antony was seen covering his mouth in a conversation with Mount and Andre Onana in the aftermath of the defeat against Palace and Man Utd legend Paul Scholes wonders whether they were talking about Erik ten Hag’s tactics.

Scholes said: “He is saying something to Mason Mount he is obviously not happy with. Mason Mount seems the quietest out of the three of them. What’s that going to do, I didn’t see any of them communicating on the football pitch. That doesn’t look good. I don’t think that’s good for the manager.

“People are obviously talking and saying things he [Antony] doesn’t agree with. When he’s putting those three fingers up, maybe he’s saying we should be having three in midfield, why don’t we have three there?

“I don’t know, we have no idea because we can’t lip read. But there is obviously a problem there and they obviously disagree with something the manager is doing.”

Man Utd ‘one of the most poorly coached teams in the Premier League’

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was also critical of Ten Hag after the defeat to Palace, calling Man Utd “one of the most poorly coached teams in the Premier League”.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “That is a fact. That is not an opinion. That is a fact. The numbers tell you that when you see them bottom of the league defensively… I struggled to see how United would win tonight but I thought Palace would win one or two nil.

“No Manchester United team should be getting beaten 4-0 by Crystal Palace. Manchester United’s Under-23 team, if they are at Manchester United, have come through their academy, have been coached and taught to play, I would still not expect them to lose 4-0. I have never been a manager or a coach but I have been a player and I have been coached by top coaches and some of the things that I see are just wrong.”