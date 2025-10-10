Mourinho text ‘s***’ Man Utd star every day telling him ‘leave’ in ‘grotesque’ bust-up

Former Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho sent a text every day to Henrikh Mkhitaryan telling the “s***” winger to “leave” Old Trafford.

The Red Devils signed the Armenia international from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £27m in 2016 with Mkhitaryan playing for Man Utd for one-and-a-half seasons.

Mkhitaryan scored 13 times in 63 appearances for the Red Devils under Mourinho, who was at Man Utd for a similar timeframe before leaving in December 2018.

Despite being one of Mourinho’s first signings at Old Trafford, Mkhitaryan left Man Utd in a swap deal for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez in January 2018.

Towards the end of his time at Old Trafford, Mkhitaryan has revealed that Mourinho messaged him every day asking him to leave Man Utd.

In his new book, Mkhitaryan detailed his “grotesque” bust-up with Mourinho, he wrote: “I told him, you’ve been criticising me for a year-and-a-half now, ever since I arrived at Manchester United.

“Mourinho told me I was ‘s***’ and I just lost my temper. ‘You are the s***. An enormous one.’

“Mou replied: ‘Get out of here, I never want to see you again.’

“During the training sessions, the coach said nothing to me, he remained at a religious level of silence, but every evening he’d send me a message via WhatsApp. ‘Miki, leave, please.’

“The situation had become grotesque. I’d reply every time with the same copy and paste response. I will leave if I find the right team, otherwise I’ll wait for the summer.

“Towards the middle of January, the text changed slightly. ‘Miki, please leave, that way I can get Alexis Sanchez.’

“Mino Raiola was working on this exchange with Arsenal. So my response mutated too. ‘I am not leaving just to do you a favour, and please stop writing to me. If you want, talk to Mino.’”

Before Mkhitaryan joked: “And everyone lived happily ever after.”

After an unsuccessful time at Arsenal, Mkhitaryan moved to Roma where he would eventually be reunited with Mourinho in the Italian capital.

Mourinho and his former Man Utd winger initially got on with the current Benfica boss insisting that the pair had been “very honest” and “very mature” about their relationship at Roma.

Mourinho said in 2022: “The thing that makes me happy, in the beginning people go for a negative, and they were trying to say ‘Mkhitaryan with Jose has no chance, Jose is the kind of the guy that when things go wrong they never go well again’.

“It has been proven the opposite, we were very mature, very honest with each other.”

Mourinho went on to add: “I’m so happy with him and I’m happy with people understanding with me everything is not black and white.”

Later that year, Mourinho was reported to be “furious” after Mkhitaryan left Roma to join Serie A rivals Inter Milan on a free transfer.