Man Utd: Mourinho wants to rescue £73m flop ‘at all costs’ after Ten Hag’s Saudi Arabia ‘warning’

Jose Mourinho wants to bring Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho to AS Roma, according to reports in Italy.

Sancho has not featured for the Red Devils since the 3-2 home win over Nottingham Forest on August 26.

After being left out of the matchday squad to face Arsenal in the first match before the international break, United boss Erik ten Hag revealed that the player’s performances in training have not been up to standard.

The 23-year-old responded to Ten Hag’s comments on social media, claiming that the Dutchman was not telling the truth.

Unsurprisingly, this has not gone down well at all and Sancho is unlikely to play for the club again unless he apologises for publicly calling out his manager.

In truth, Sancho’s United career has been extremely disappointing after he cost the club around £73million in 2021.

It is probably best for everyone involved if the player moves on, with clubs in Saudi Arabia reportedly keen.

However, it is now Italian giants Roma who are being linked with the England international.

According to Il Romanista (via Sport Witness), Mourinho wants to sign Sancho ‘at all costs’.

The Serie A club are currently ‘monitoring’ the former Dortmund youngster’s situation at Old Trafford. It shouldn’t take too much work to see things are a bit bleak.

Sancho has apparently asked for a January transfer and does not want any kind of ‘clarification’ with Ten Hag.

The biggest hurdle for Roma to overcome is the player’s salary. According to fbref, he earns £250,000 per week in Manchester.

Speaking over the weekend, transfer expert Ben Jacobs said he thinks United’s willingness to sell Sancho to Saudi outfit Al-Ettifaq was a warning to the player.

“I think the fact Manchester United, on the final day of the Saudi window on 7th September, indicated by intermediaries to Al-Ettifaq that if they wanted Sancho on loan, it would have to be with an obligation to buy, tells you that Manchester United have either made up their mind and they do want to sell Sancho in January,” Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

“Or they were sending a message with the obligation to buy that if he doesn’t change his attitude and approach, then he will ultimately leave the club come the beginning of 2024.

“So, what you want in these scenarios is for the player to respond and for the manager to tailor any man-management style to the player and his personality.

“Unfortunately for Sancho and Ten Hag, being a hard taskmaster, whether it’s an unfair or a firm but fair approach, doesn’t suit Sancho’s style or personality.

“So, either Ten Hag has to adapt to get the best out of his player, or Sancho has to adapt and almost fall in line with the Ten Hag way.

“And if neither happens, Sancho will almost certainly be sold in January.”

