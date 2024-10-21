According to reports, Manchester United are already considering replacing Joshua Zirkzee as he’s struggled since joining the Premier League giants.

Zirkzee was Man Utd’s first signing of the 2024 summer window as they paid around £36.5m to sign him from Serie A outfit Bologna.

The Netherlands international impressed for Bologna last season as he grabbed eleven goals and four assists in his 34 Serie A appearances.

The forward made the perfect start to this season as he scored on his Premier League debut as Man Utd beat Fulham 1-0 on the opening day.

However, Zirkzee has not been able to kick on as he is without a goal in ten games for Man Utd. After he struggled off the bench at Aston Villa before the international break, he only made a 16-minute cameo off the bench against Brentford on Saturday.

During the international break, Italian journalist Carlo Pellegati hit out at Zirkzee, who “played terribly” against Aston Villa.

“They don’t even want to see Zirkzee in Manchester anymore. He played terribly against Aston Villa,” Pellegati said.

“Zirkzee had made it clear that he wasn’t ready for the Premier League, he wanted Milan, then the whole story of the commissions. Today Zirkzee is an uncomfortable player.”

Pellegati then endorsed a winter loan to Milan. He added: “Zirkzee should be taken on loan in January, they’ll give him to you. Next year there will still be some things to see in attack. Let’s leave [Alvaro] Morata up front.

“Think of an attack with [Christian] Pulisic, [Rafael] Leao, Zirkzee and Morata. Spectacle, we would return to San Siro to have fun.

“With Zirkzee the enthusiasm would return to the fans. These are proud gestures from Milan.”

A report in Italy claims Man Utd are already open to letting Zirkzee leave as they ‘could release him to Juventus on loan’.

It is noted that this deal would only be sanctioned if Man Utd sign a replacement and they are said to be ‘moving’ for RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the best young strikers in the world and he scored 14 goals in his 31 Bundesliga appearances for Leipzig last season.

In the summer, Leipzig was a top target for Arsenal but decided to stick with RB Leipzig. He signed a new contract until 2029 and it’s understood that this deal includes a £55m release clause.

Last week, a report from The Daily Mail claimed Man Utd have joined the race to sign Sesko.