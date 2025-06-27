Manchester United are reportedly plotting a move for Arsenal ‘priority’ target Benjamin Sesko, while they have done ‘significant work’ on an alternative.

The Red Devils have made a decent start to this summer’s transfer window. Their spend is about to exceed £120m as they close in on Bryan Mbeumo as their second signing after Matheus Cunha.

Man Utd have prioritised overhauling their attack after they were toothless in the opposition half during the 2024/25 campaign.

The No.10 role is key in Ruben Amorim‘s preferred 3-4-3 formation and the proven pair of Mbeumo and Cunha should improve Man Utd’s attacking output.

However, Man Utd are still lacking a top-tier striker as they need an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, who only scored seven Premier League goals between them in 2024/25.

Earlier this summer, Liam Delap was made Man Utd’s leading target, but they have missed out on the Englishman as he’s decided to join Chelsea in a £30m deal.

This leaves Man Utd scouring the market for alternatives and there are plenty of options available this summer, with top scorer in Europe contender Viktor Gyokeres among their targets.

However, a move for Gyokeres could be difficult as he is also attracting interest from Arsenal and a report from The Boot Room has lifted the lid on their stance on several alternatives.

United are said to have a ‘long list of strikers they have shortlisted’ as they have ‘done background work on a lot of forwards’.

While it is claimed that Amorim was ‘not fully convinced by Delap’ due to his ‘profile and age’, but they feel Sesko ‘ticks boxes’.

Sesko has been deemed a ‘priority’ target for Arsenal as two factors are in his favour over Gyokeres, but the report claims one could end up at Man Utd, who also ‘really like’ Victor Osimhen after ‘doing significant work’ on the Napoli outcast.

A move for Sesko is said to hinge on one main condition amid interest from Arsenal. The report claims: