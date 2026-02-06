According to reports, Manchester United have ‘made a move’ for Aston Villa ‘sensation’ Morgan Rogers, who they want to be their ‘next big signing’.

The Red Devils took a major step towards fixing their squad in last year’s summer transfer window, having invested around £230m to overhaul their attack and sign a new No.1 goalkeeper.

Summer signings Senne Lammens, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have made a positive impact this season, while Man Utd also offloaded most of their unwanted stars on their terms to raise funds.

This business has contributed to Michael Carrick‘s side entering the race for Champions League qualification this season, though they still have positions to strengthen.

This is particularly the case in midfield as they need at least two signings in this position in the summer, though they could also pursue targets in other areas.

It has been suggested that they could sign another attacking midfielder to provide competition and a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they want to sign England international Rogers.

Rogers has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season, grabbing 12 goal involvements in his 25 appearances for Unai Emery’s side.

Now, Fichajes claims United have ‘made a move’ for Rogers, who has ‘become their next big signing target’.

The report adds: ‘The operation to bring Morgan Rogers away from Birmingham will not be easy or cheap for the Manchester club. The player recently renewed his contract until 2031, giving Aston Villa a strong position.

‘Reports suggest the transfer would only go through for a fee of around €100 million (£86m) in cash. Manchester United will need to demonstrate their financial strength if they want to convince a board that is in no hurry to sell.’

It has also been suggested that the Red Devils could sign a new striker to cover Sesko and are linked with Jean-Philippe Mateta following his failed deadline day move to AC Milan.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has informed Football Insider that Man Utd have ‘internally discussed’ signing Mateta.

“Yeah, I think he was on Man United’s list last summer and I’m told there was talk of something happening last month as well,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“Whether United have moved on now, that remains to be seen. I don’t think it’s a top priority for United anymore to bring in a new striker.

“With that injury, his age, he probably would not be top of United’s list anymore, Mateta.

“But I’m sure despite the disappointment of that deal to AC Milan falling through, there will be a number of clubs who will be ready to sign him in the summer from Crystal Palace, especially when he’ll just have one year left on his contract.”