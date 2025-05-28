According to reports, Manchester United have ‘made a move’ to sign a Paris Saint-Germain star after the Premier League giants ‘received a major boost’.

The Red Devils are already active in the transfer market as they look to complete key signings, with a huge rebuild required following a disastrous 2024/25 campaign.

Man Utd are in a difficult situation as their 15th-place finish in the Premier League and loss in the Europa League sets up a season without European football. This limits their budget and could impact their ability to attract their leading targets.

Ruben Amorim‘s side had to offload unwanted talents in January to raise funds for signings and this is also expected to be the case this summer.

Luckily for Man Utd, there could be a significiant injection of cash this summer, with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho likely to be sold.

READ: Man Utd and Spurs insulated from failure; Premier League needs its jeopardy back



Man Utd’s priority is to strengthen in forward areas as they have been pretty toothless in attack this season.

They need upgrades in the No.9 and No.10, with Wolves standout Matheus Cunha and Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap understood to be among their preferred targets.

United are also linked with alternatives and they have reportedly been handed an opportunity to sign PSG midfielder Lee Kang-in.

The 24-year-old was a bit-part player for PSG during the 2024/25 campaign as he only made 23 starts in the Champions League and Ligue Un, but he did grab six goals and six assists this season.

The versatile South Korea international can operate all across the forward line, so he could fill various roles for Man Utd under Amorim.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd put ‘price’ on Rashford transfer with INEOS to accept ‘advantageous terms’ to settle ‘divorce’

👉 Man Utd: INEOS decide they ‘want world-class’ star to replace ‘sentenced’ £47m flop

👉 Man Utd: Amorim’s ‘message’ to ‘kicked out’ Red Devils star revealed with his Old Trafford ‘career over’

A report from Caught Offside claims Man Utd have ‘received a major boost’ in the race to sign Kang-in, with his decision to ‘reject a new contract’ offer from PSG giving the Red Devils ‘encouragement’.

Man Utd are also said to have ‘made a move’ to sign Kang-in, with PSG facing a ‘significant departure’ amid a ‘breakdown’ in talks over a new deal.

United reportedly ‘want’ to sign Kang-in, but they face competition from several Premier League and European sides. The report adds: