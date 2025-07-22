Man Utd ‘moving quickly to finalise’ £91m double deal as next two signings after Mbeumo revealed

Man Utd are reportedly now moving to seal their next two signings this summer after getting a deal for Bryan Mbeumo over the line on Monday.

The Red Devils have now made three signings this summer after Mbeumo’s arrival from Brentford was confirmed on Monday with the Cameroon international completing a £71m transfer.

Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha has also arrived this summer from Premier League side Wolves, while Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon joined from Cerro Porteno.

And Man Utd are keen to continue adding to the squad this summer as they also look to offload the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein said on Tuesday morning that Man Utd are now concentrating their efforts on a striker, defensive midfielder and a goalkeeper.

And that fits perfectly with the rumour that Spanish publication Fichajes have reported this morning with Man Utd ‘preparing’ €105m (£91m) for two players as they plan ‘to shake up the market with a double investment’.

READ: Gyokeres above Sesko in Amorim ranking of top ten Man Utd striker targets

The Red Devils ‘want to close’ the signings of Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra and RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as the ‘objective is to strengthen the midfield and complete a top-level attack’.

Guerra is set to cost €25m, while Sesko will set them back around €80m and now ‘United’s management is moving quickly to finalise both deals and establish a competitive squad before the summer even begins’.

Former Red Devils midfielder Michael Carrick has revealed the biggest “challenge” that Man Utd currently face in terms of recruitment as they should look for three key attributes.

Carrick said on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel: “Yeah, listen, in the end, shaping the team like that, that’s the magic ingredient, I think, to have the right players to be able to put things in place.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Man Utd ‘shock’ offer for fourth signing after Mbeumo ‘rebuffed’ by ‘incredulous’ PL rivals

👉 Romano reveals Man Utd ‘offered’ Gyokeres ‘overnight’ after ‘no breakthrough’ in Arsenal talks

👉 Man Utd have ‘one advantage’ as INEOS ‘intensify pursuit’ for striker after Arsenal transfer collapse

“Coaching is one thing, and adapting and improving players, but if you can, to pick the right one, I think the challenge for Man United now is, it’s not, like I said to you, it’s not just about a tactical thing, or a technical thing, or are you a good player, you’ve got to deal with everything.

“And I think the personality and character and mentality is almost bigger than anything to play for United.

“You’ve got to be of a certain talent because you’re on the map and you’ve kind of, the club’s looking at you and you’re going to be, but that next bit of, and we’re saying that, and then as a club finish closer to the bottom part of the league, but still, for whatever reason, and hopefully for a long time yet, to play for Man United, you’ve got to have more than that, you’ve got to be able to cope with it. So I’d put that down as much as anything.”