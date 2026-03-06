Manchester United hope to sign a Fulham youngster who looks certain to change clubs in the summer, though there’s stiff competition from two high-powered clubs who hold an advantage, according to a report.

The bulk of the transfer headlines around Man Utd right now centre on new midfielders and a new winger. However, since INEOS took charge, United have made a concerted effort to bolster their youth ranks too.

Numerous moves for rising starlets including Ayden Heaven, Sekou Kone, Enzo Kana-Biyik and Chido Obi, to name just four, have crossed the line.

And according to the latest from The Telegraph, Man Utd are at it again after setting their sights on Fulham’s Sam Amissah.

The 18-year-old centre-back – who is capable of playing at full-back or as a defensive midfielder too – has been capped for England at Under-19 level.

On the club front, he’s featured regularly for Fulham’s Premier League 2 side this year and has been named on the bench in five Premier League matches.

However, Amissah is out of contract in the summer and per the report, the expectation is he won’t put pen to paper at Craven Cottage.

That’s sparked a mad scramble to secure his signature, with Man Utd among those looking to strike.

And in an era where academy raids between EPL sides are increasingly common, The Telegraph stated Amissah’s move this summer is ‘expected to be the biggest Premier League move in the market of youth players breaking into senior football.’

It’s not straight forward for the Red Devils, however, with both Arsenal and Chelsea in the mix too.

What’s more, the fact both clubs are based in London and Amissah wouldn’t have to move cities could give them an advantage over Man Utd.

The interest in Amissah isn’t limited to just England, with the report noting Ajax, Marseille and Juventus have all watched him in action for club and country this season.

Nevertheless, the interest from within England appears to be the strongest, with it termed ‘serious’ in the piece.

In the event Amissah does join another English side, the fee the buying club would end up paying would be determined by a tribunal.

As we’ve seen in recent cases like the one involving Rio Ngumoha, the fees determined by the tribunal often end up looking comically small.

Ngumoha is widely regarded as one of the brightest talents in English football right now, yet the cost of raiding Chelsea’s academy was set at just £6.8m for Liverpool, £4m of which is contingent on add-ons.

