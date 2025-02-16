Man Utd set for ‘much more pain’ under Amorim as pundit slams ‘panic’ buys at Old Trafford

Jamie Redknapp claims Manchester United are set for “much more pain” before things improve under Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

United are currently 14th in the Premier League ahead of their clash with fellow strugglers Tottenham on Sunday and Amorim has endured a tough start to his reign, winning just four of 13 top flight games so far.

And Redknapp reckons it will be a long while yet before things improve despite being impressed with what Amorim’s doing off the pitch.

Redknapp told Sky Sports: “For what it’s worth on Amorim, I like him. I think he’s got something about him. And I totally get the performances haven’t been good enough.

“But I actually like what he’s doing more off the field than actually what he’s doing on the pitch. Because that club needs a change of culture.

“We’ve spoken about how it works. Get people like Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho that have left and one or two others who have had a mention about leaving.

“Now, if they’re not going to buy into having a good way of living and coming in and training correctly and being involved and helping the group and create a winning mentality, they’ve got to be surplus to requirements.”

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Ten failed Premier League summer transfers that would have made all the difference

👉 Man Utd trio ‘suffer injuries’ before Tottenham as ‘dilemma’ forces Amorim to ‘draft in’ teenager

👉 Man Utd: Neville names re-signing ‘perfect’ for two reasons after ‘surprise’ exit – ‘destroys defences’

The pundit then added: “I see Man United as having still much more pain, even 18 months more pain, because they need to get rid.

“Whoever’s been in charge or even managers have gone so far and then they’re panicked and then they’ve gone and bought 30-year-old players that aren’t going to maybe take the club any further forward. I think now they have to take their time.

“They’re trying to get… Jermain [Defoe] mentioned getting best in class. People like Jason Wilcox, they’ve got the guy from Manchester City, the CEO there. They’re trying to do things slowly and I think that’s how they have to do it.”

Redknapp also believes Amorim needs to consider tweaking his system and urged United not to “panic and go buy more average players”.

“I like what he’s trying to achieve but it might take a bit more time than what you’d like,” he said. “You know, I think he’s got to be more flexible in the system.

“When I hear a manager having one system, that worries me because you’ve got to adapt in game each time you’re playing against another team. But I think Man United will get there. It’s just going to take a bit of time but they have to go all in on it.

“They can’t just go, ‘we’re going to panic now and go buy more average players’, because the players right now aren’t good enough to produce the performances that Manchester United want, hence why they’re in this position.”