Daniel Munoz has admitted that he'd like to join Man Utd in the future.

Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz has revealed that playing for Premier League rivals Man Utd in the future would be a “dream”.

Munoz was named as Player of the Match as Crystal Palace beat Manchester City to win the FA Cup final in May last season.

The Eagles star is now regarded as one of the best right-backs in the Premier League with his brilliant form last term earning him a new contract until the summer of 2028.

Munoz, who joined Crystal Palace in a bargain £6.8m deal from Belgian side Genk in January 2024, is currently on international dity with Colombia ahead of a friendly match against New Zealand in Florida.

Speaking ahead of the game in the USA on Saturday, Munoz revealed that Man Utd, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain would all be “dream” destinations in the future.

Munoz told a press conference: “Everything I hear out there, all the talk about one club or another, if you ask me, for me it would be a dream to play for one of these clubs.

“Whether it’s Barcelona, ​​PSG, Real Madrid, or Manchester United, I work towards that, I strive every day, so that maybe one day I can catch the attention of one of these clubs because it’s a dream for me.

“But the truth is that I’m focused on my club, on doing things well at Crystal Palace, and I’m not really aware of what’s being said on social media.

“I don’t have any information that any of these clubs want me or are interested in me. These days my focus is on Crystal Palace and, obviously, here with the national team.”

Genk first-team coach Michel Ribeiro is not surprised by the intensity of Munoz’s play since moving to the Premier League with the right-back known for “going forward like an animal”.

Ribeiro told Sky Sports: “Typical Daniel. The number of kilometres he gets through is unbelievable. He is a pain in the ass for his direct opponent, defensively as well as attacking-wise.

“You need to run so much to keep up with him.

“Our head scout, Dirk Schoofs, would always ask me to take a look at this guy or that guy.

“We had been following Daniel for quite some time. After the first game of his that I watched, my recommendation immediately was to take him. Why? Because they were winning 3-0 in the 92nd minute and he was still going forward like an animal.

“He can always sniff the right moment to attack the back post or be on the backs of the central defenders of the opponent, ready to pick up tap-ins or second balls. He has a feel for that and he also had the hunger and desire to score.”

Ribeiro added: “I was surprised bigger clubs didn’t come in for him at Genk. Even now I’m surprised, with all the respect to Crystal Palace, that one of the top clubs in England hasn’t picked him up because he has a fantastic work ethic and attitude and he could help anywhere, at any club in the country.”