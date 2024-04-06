Man Utd chief to leave in ‘clean separation’ as Ashworth £10m Newcastle ‘compromise’ is mooted

Manchester United are refusing to pay the whole compensation fee to for Dn Ashworth

Man Utd are confident that they will land Dan Ashworth as their new sporting director from Newcastle, according to reports.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has wasted no time in trying to make big changes at Man Utd since completing a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Red Devils from the Glazer family.

Ratcliffe was given control of the football operation as part of the agreement and he’s already appointed Omar Berrada as the new CEO from arch-rivals Man City.

Jason Wilcox also looks set to join as the new technical director from Championship side Southampton, while Man Utd are still locked in negotiations to land Ashworth as their new sporting director from Newcastle.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave an update earlier this week on the Red Devils’ pursuit of Ashworth, he wrote in his Caught Offside column: “The negotiation with Newcastle is still ongoing for Dan Ashworth.

“It’s not been easy, as expected, but Man United are still working to have Ashworth and Jason Wilcox as soon as possible.

READ MORE: Erik ten Hag to Liverpool? Mikel Arteta ‘cock up will cost Arsenal dear’ and ‘admirable’ Man Utd

“This delay can of course make the process slower in terms of the club’s strategy, but the vision will always be there thanks to the co-owners and new people at the club.”

And now TEAMtalk insist that Man Utd ‘remain optimistic of appointing Dan Ashworth as the club’s new sporting director before the summer transfer window opens’.

Newcastle initially demanded around £20m from Man Utd in order to release Ashworth, who is currently on gardening leave, but TEAMtalk add that ‘Man Utd officials are optimistic of reaching a compromise with their Newcastle counterparts of around a £10m compensation fee for the remainder of his contract at Newcastle until 2025.’

And now John Murtough is the man who will face the axe ahead of the summer transfer market with Man Utd look to let him go.

The Athletic claims that Murtough has now accepted that “a clean separation makes most sense” after weighing up whether to keep him on in a different role.

The report from The Athletic said: ‘There had been a loose proposal he could continue working in a reduced role, but all parties now accept a clean separation makes most sense. Murtough’s exit should be confirmed once hires on the structural side are formalised.’