Murtough ‘expects to be part of Ineos era’ at Man Utd despite ‘definite’ Ratcliffe axe claims

Manchester United football director John Murtough is confident that he will remain at Old Trafford for the time being, according to reports.

There have been rumours that Murtough faces an uncertain future at Man Utd with Sir Jim Ratcliffe close to sealing a deal to buy 25 per cent of the Premier League club from the Glazers.

The Ineos founder is expected to have his investment in the Red Devils ratified this week with reports indicating that he will be given control of footballing matters.

It is understood that Ratcliffe is planning a complete overhaul of the football department with recruitment set to be a key focus after years of poor transfer decisions.

One person blamed for some of the club’s most recent recruitment choices if Murtough and a report yesterday in the Manchester Evening News insisted that a ‘well-placed source’ has claimed that the Man Utd football director is ‘definitely going’ when Ratcliffe arrives.

The report added that British billionaire Ratcliffe is ‘planning to replace’ him ‘as part of sweeping changes amid impending investment from the Ineos Group’.

But now the Daily Telegraph claim that Murtough ‘expects to be part of Ineos era’ at Man Utd but that doubts remain ‘over long-term future’.

Man Utd announced the departure of Richard Arnold last week, leading to mounting speculation around Murtough, with the Daily Telegraph adding that Ratcliffe’s ‘team known to be looking at a number of candidates for a new sporting director’.

Despite a number of rumours about potential sporting directors coming in at Man Utd, ‘it is understood that Murtough expects to work with Ineos during the transition process once Ratcliffe’s estimated £1.3 billion deal for a quarter stake in the club has been concluded and potentially beyond if his role evolved in a way that worked for both parties.’

The Daily Telegraph continues: