‘Weak’ Murtough blamed for two failed summer transfers at Man Utd; Malacia shocks Wales

Manchester United football director John Murtough has been blamed for the Red Devils failure to compete for Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane over the summer.

The Red Devils splashed a lot of money on new players in the summer transfer window with Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Andre Onana, Sofyan Amrabat, Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans and Sergio Reguilon all arriving.

Hojlund has great potential but there is a feeling that the majority of those signings haven’t improved the Man Utd starting XI with some claims that they might even be weaker as a result of replacing David de Gea with Onana.

Man Utd supporters had dreamed of deals for Kane and Bellingham, even if those transfers were slightly unrealistic for the club, as they hoped the Red Devils could make more progress under Erik ten Hag this season.

Instead, their start to the new season has been terrible, and The Athletic thinks blame should be attributed to Murtough as Man Utd have watched a number of ‘category-A footballers’ pass them by over the last two and a half years.

It is argued that missing out on Bellingham ‘counts as a fail’ for Murtough as their were ‘misgivings about the way he projected the club’ to the Real Madrid midfielder’s camp.

READ MORE: Transfer gossip: Man Utd to move for bargain striker as Spurs renew interest in Prem defender

Daniel Taylor wrote in The Athletic:

‘Jude Bellingham has rocked up at Real Madrid and, fair enough, it was always going to be difficult to persuade a player with the world at his feet that United, without a league championship in 10 years, would suit him better. ‘It still counts as a fail, though, on Murtough’s part, especially since stories started to emerge that some of the people involved in the process had misgivings about the way he projected the club to Bellingham’s camp.’

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy showed Man Utd zero encouragement when they came to negotiate a deal to sign Kane in the summer – but Taylor reckons it shows a weakness to Murtough that he didn’t push harder for a deal.

‘As for Kane, the word from Old Trafford is that Ten Hag wanted him but others at the club had no appetite to take on Daniel Levy, the Tottenham Hotspur chairman, and become embroiled in what would inevitably have become a tortuous, maybe even torturous, transfer saga. ‘All of which feels a bit weak, to say the least, when Kane would have been an ideal wearer of United’s colours and was also available, in theory, last season. Kane stayed at Spurs, bagging 30 league goals in a team that finished eighth, while Murtough set about looking at who else was available. Wout Weghorst signed on loan from Burnley, where he was not even in the team, and managed two goals in 31 appearances (in all competitions).’

It is also understood that the Wales players were shocked to see Tyrell Malacia move to Man Utd in the summer of 2022 after they targeted the Netherlands full-back in an international match.