Man Utd told they must shell ‘£60-70m’ on Liverpool target who ‘can do whatever he wants’

Manchester United have been told that Michael Olise will cost them “at least £60-70million,” and any top four side will “come knocking” as he can “do whatever he wants.”

Olise is making up for lost time after almost half of his season was shattered by an injury. Indeed, he missed the first 11 Premier League games of the season, and yet he’s already Crystal Palace’s joint second-top scorer with five goals.

They’ve come alongside a single assist, and follow a campaign in which the winger scored twice and assisted 11 times in the Premier League.

As a result of consistent performances over the past two campaigns, the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have taken notice of Olise, and all want him for themselves.

According to Clinton Morrison, the winger would be the perfect asset for United, but won’t come cheap.

“Listen, he is a superstar. This kid can be what he wants to be. Any one of those top-four teams will come knocking on Crystal Palace’s door. He has just signed a new contract,” Morrison said on Sky Sports.

“He would give Man United goals and assists – he can do whatever he wants. I think he is a fantastic player. He’s going to be top, top. I speak to Dougie Freedman about him a lot.

“It would cost big, big money to sign Olise. At least £60-70 million. He is still at a young age. I think he moves on in the summer, without a shadow of a doubt.

“He has got it all. If you want to do the comparisons with him and Antony. He is way better than Antony.”

That a summer move is the only way any of the top sides will land him is reiterated by Morrison, who feels Olise is too precious an asset for the Eagles to allow him to move right now.

“It’s a threat, but he isn’t going in January,” Morrison said.

“Absolutely no chance Crystal Palace would let him go in January. No way! If you want to stay in the Premier League, you need the likes of Olise and [Eberechi] Eze. He is the one who is scoring and creating goals, at the moment. You do need him.”

That’s evident given Olise is only two goals from being Palace’s top scorer this term despite having missed a good chunk of the season.

That suggests he’d be a good asset for whatever big side manages to take him on board, if they can afford to prise him away from Selhurst Park.

