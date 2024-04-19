Julian Nagelsmann’s agent has revealed that the Germany manager’s future will be settled in the next week amid reports Manchester United are battling Bayern Munich for his services.

Nagelsmann is set to lead Germany in their home European Championship this summer having replaced Hansi Flick at the helm in 2023.

Bayern backtrack on Nagelsmann

The former Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig boss took on that role having been sacked by Bayern after less than two years in charge, as Thomas Tuchel took over at the Allianz Arena.

His dismissal was seen as harsh at the time after he won 60 of his 84 matches in charge in Bavaria, continuing the club’s reign of dominance by lifting the Bundesliga title in 2022.

Tuchel finished the job last season and lifted an 11th consecutive title, but he has overseen a failure to continue the streak this term, surrendering to Xabi Alonso’s unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen.

Tuchel did mastermind victory over Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals, but is set to leave Bayern at the end of the season, and Nagelsmann is the hot favourite to return to the dugout for the 2024/25 season.

“Not only Bayern Munich…”

But Volker Struth, Nagelsmann’s agent, has confirmed that talks have taken place with a number of interested clubs, revealing that his client’s future will be decided imminently.

“Nagelsmann’s future will be decided in the next five, six, seven days,” Struth explained this week.

“It would be utter nonsense to say that we are not talking to interested parties without wanting to say who they are. All I can say is that it is not only Bayern Munich.”

One of the club’s credited with interest in Nagelsmann has been Manchester United as new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe puts a succession plan in place for under-fire boss Erik ten Hag.

Earlier this month, SPORT1 claimed that Nagelsmann had been approached by an unnamed Premier League club and had received an offer, and last year – after he was sacked by Bayern – the 36-year-old said he viewed the Premier League as his next destination.

