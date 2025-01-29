‘Naive’ Amorim ‘killing’ Man Utd star as pundit claims Ratcliffe must be telling him to ‘shut your mouth’

Sir Jim Ratcliffe must be telling Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim to “shut your mouth” after his comments on Marcus Rashford, according to former Premier League striker Carlton Cole.

Ruben Amorim left out Rashford from his squad to face Man City in a 2-1 Manchester Derby win in December and the England international has only made one squad since.

Man Utd boss Amorim has always called it a “selection” decision when referring to Rashford’s omission but he changed tack after their 1-0 win over Fulham.

Amorim said he would rather play Man Utd goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital over Rashford as he hinted that the 27-year-old wasn’t giving his all in training.

Rashford has been linked with a number of clubs this month after admitting in an interview that he is ready for a “new challenge” away from Old Trafford.

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, West Ham and other clubs have been mooted but clubs are finding it tricky to cover all or part of his huge wages at Man Utd.

And former West Ham striker Cole reckons Amorim’s comments criticising Rashford’s performance in training aren’t helpful with the Man Utd boss “killing” the forward.

Cole said on The Dressing Room Podcast: “You look at the Rashford situation and what Amorim is talking about afterwards, saying that he’d rather play his goalkeeping coach, who is 63 years old, rather than play him up front basically because he doesn’t apply himself properly.

“I want to know what’s going on. He’s killing him and you’re killing his price tag as well, by the way.

“Rashford is a commodity, he’s money. If you really want to sell him on, why would you say that?!

“That’s why I think Amorim is a little bit naive because he’s going with his emotions. He’s thinking, ‘Rashford’s not doing what I’m saying and I’m the boss!'”

And Cole reckons Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe will be unhappy with Amorim’s comments about Rashford as they could devalue one of their most valuable assets.

Cole added: “If I’m Ratcliffe, I’m looking at him [Amorim] and thinking, ‘You need to shut your mouth! We’re trying to sell him here and you’re saying that he’s not living right lifestyle!’

“Ratcliffe needs to be clear with Amorim, “Stay away from the Rashford situation please, because we’re trying to do a deal here”, there has got to be communication.”

