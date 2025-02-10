Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has been accused of breaching one “golden rule” since replacing Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Towards the end of 2024, Amorim was appointed as Ten Hag’s successor at Man Utd after he agreed to leave Sporting Lisbon.

Under Amorim, Man Utd have struggled over the last couple of months, losing eight of their previous 20 matches in all competitions.

Amorim presumably did not know what he was in for at bottom-half strugglers Man Utd as he’s experienced huge difficulties while trying to implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation.

United’s current squad isn’t suited to this formation and a huge squad overhaul is required before next season to give the Premier League giants a platform to success.

Amorim has made digs at his players since arriving at Man Utd and infamously described his side as “the worst in the club’s history”.

Former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown has criticised Amorim for adopting this approach, claiming the “golden rule” at Old Trafford “is you never criticise your players in public”.

“I don’t think it helps anybody, coming out with these quotes,” Brown told Football Insider.

“I think he’s a bit naive in terms of his management skills in that regard.

“The golden rule is you never criticise your players in public, and you never criticise the fans. But he seems to have thrown the rule book out of the window.”

“I get it, when he came he didn’t know the players, there were a lot of injury issues and he didn’t know who was going to be available and at the top of their game.

“So he had to experiment with different players in different positions and give minutes to all of them. But we’ve gone through all of that now, and I think it’s the same with any manager, you have to work with what you’ve got.

“It’s no use coming out and saying the players don’t suit the system or they’re not used to the style of play, or criticising the players in the press.

“You have to adapt to the players you’ve got and make the best of what may be a bad situation.

“He’s got a very good reputation as a coach, but I’m not so sure he’s showing that. There are too many up and down performances.”

Man Utd have a huge Premier League game coming up as they travel to face fellow bottom-half side Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon before they finish the month with winnable matches against Everton and Ipswich Town.