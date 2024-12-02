Man Utd name price as Real Madrid eye Red Devils star as alternative to Liverpool defender

Man Utd have named their price for Diogo Dalot as Real Madrid consider him as an alternative to Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a terrible start to the new season under Erik ten Hag with the Dutchman sacked after just three wins in nine Premier League matches.

Ruud van Nistelrooy put another four points on the board as interim boss before Ruben Amorim took over earlier this month.

After an underwhelming 1-1 draw against Ipswich and 3-2 comeback win over Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League, Man Utd put on an impressive display to beat Everton 4-0 for Amorim’s first Premier League win as head coach.

That comfortable victory moved the Red Devils above Aston Villa, Newcastle and Fulham in the Premier League table with supporters given more belief their side can score more goals this season and keep clean sheets.

Dalot has been one of the players to come in for criticism so far this season, as most Man Utd players have, but now reports in Spain are claiming that Real Madrid want to sign the Red Devils right-back.

Spanish website Relevo claims that Real Madrid are ‘keeping a close eye on the Portuguese full-back’ as they look to sign a new right-back in the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold in recent months ‘either immediately (very difficult) or in the summer, when his contract expires’.

But he ‘is not the only player that the white team is following to reinforce its right flank: they have also shown interest’ in Dalot at Man Utd and the Red Devils have told them that ‘to get the Portuguese player from Old Trafford they would have to start talking from 50 million euros’.

It is claimed that ‘contact with the player’s entourage was made while Erik Ten Hag was still in charge of the Red Devils’ dugout’ but ‘his importance seems to be growing even more’ with Amorim now in charge.

Real Madrid’s ‘main option’ is still Alexander-Arnold but ‘the possibility of reaching an agreement for his renewal no longer seems so remote and all parties involved have begun to look for alternatives to be prepared for any scenario’.

Speaking about Dalot, Amorim said last week: “He is very powerful. Sometimes we have to rotate him, because he always seems fresh, but that is not the case, he is not a machine! I think he plays better on the right, and we will manage to put him there, he is a very good player.

“He can play on both sides, and a player like that today is perfect. I expect the same Dalot as last year. He is a team player, you can see that in the way he plays.”