Threat to Man Utd swap deal revealed as Euro giants admit they are ‘not holding back’ over transfer

Napoli director of football Giovanni Manna has openly admitted that the Serie A side are “not holding back” in their pursuit of Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho.

The Red Devils have had a terrible season so far with Man Utd currently 13th in the Premier League table ahead of their match against Fulham on Sunday evening.

Ruben Amorim even branded his side “maybe the worst team in history” of Man Utd after they lost 3-1 to Brighton last weekend, before they beat Rangers 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Europa League group stage on Thursday.

Man Utd are trying to bring in reinforcements before the end of the January transfer window with Lecce star Patrick Dorgu emerging as their top target to improve left wing-back.

While there are rumours that Garnacho could be sold to help them pull further away from breaking the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, while the Argentina international has also been mooted as part of a potential swap deal for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has reported that discussions are taking place over a possible swap and that both Garnacho and Nkunku would be ‘open’ to the idea.

However, Napoli director of football Manna has now revealed that the Serie A side are “are not holding back” as they look to land Garnacho before the transfer deadline in a move that could scupper a swap deal with Nkunku.

Manna said: “Adeyemi and Garnacho are two names that interest us, that we like.

“They are not the only ones; we will try to evaluate the opportunities. We will certainly not pay prices outside the market.

“We need to replace Kvara, a transfer for the player’s will. We are not holding back. We also have other ideas, let’s see what happens in the next few days.”

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker wants to see the Argentina winger leave Old Trafford before the end of the window as he doesn’t “like Garnacho as a person”.

Parker told BonusCodeBets: “I have obviously seen that Garnacho is linked to Chelsea. I don’t like Garnacho as a person, but you can’t deny he has some sort of talent. For me it looks like everything has gone to his head and it’s not a good look for a young player. He will compete against 37 wingers at Chelsea, and he doesn’t seem like someone who likes competition, so I don’t know what he is on about.

“Obviously, I would like him to leave, and for Man United, it’s fantastic to see that Chelsea wants him, as they usually pay a lot of money for players. It’s great news really, but I don’t expect him to do very well. Why should he change just by going to London?

“He doesn’t stand for pressure, and he is only showing something when being subbed on. Best of luck to him, he needs it. He really needs it, and I hope he gets his head straight very soon.”