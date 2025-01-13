Napoli make first ‘offer’ of £38m for Man Utd star as Kvaratskhelia ‘nears PSG transfer’

Man Utd have received a first offer from Napoli for the services of Alejandro Garnacho as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia gets closer to leaving the Serie A club, according to reports.

There have been rumours that the Red Devils are willing to listen to offers for almost all of their players over the January transfer window as they look to balance Ruben Amorim’s squad.

Marcus Rashford has revealed that he is ready to discover a “new challenge” away from Old Trafford, while Man Utd stars Kobbie Mainoo, Garnacho and others have been linked with transfers elsewhere.

And, with Paris Saint-Germain set to sign Kvaratskhelia from Napoli, the Serie A club’s boss Antonio Conte has now ‘chosen’ Man Utd winger Garnacho as their replacement for the Georgian.

ESPN journalist Julien Laurens confirmed earlier today that Kvaratskhelia is ‘nearing a move’ to PSG with Napoli now looking for a replacement.

Laurens wrote:

‘Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is nearing a move to Paris Saint-Germain, a source has told ESPN, with the two clubs set to meet on Monday to finalise the deal. ‘A source told ESPN the deal is likely to be worth between €60 million ($61m) and €65m for the Georgia international who was the best player in Serie A when Napoli ended their 33-year wait for the Scudetto in May 2023.’

Laurens added:

‘Kvaratskhelia has already agreed personal terms with the Ligue 1 leaders over a five-year contract. His deal at Napoli expires in June 2027 — the club had wished extend his contract but he refused.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 16 Conclusions from Arsenal 1-1 Man Utd (3-5): Havertz and Gunners blow big chance, tentative United progress continues

👉 FA Cup fourth round draw: Ruud van Nistelrooy gets Manchester United return

👉 Man Utd star facing ban after FA Cup brawl in penalty shootout win over Arsenal

And now Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla has confirmed that Napoli ‘offers €40+5’ for Garnacho but that Man Utd ‘asks for more’ from the Serie A side.

Garnacho is now their ‘big target’ for the January transfer window with Kvaratskhelia ‘destined’ for PSG and Napoli ‘has already offered 45 million euros (including bonuses) for the very talented 2004-born player’.

Man Utd have insisted on €60m but the Pedulla claims that ‘the valuation could drop’, while the journalist also reveals interest from Juventus.

Pedulla continued:

‘There is a behind-the-scenes story that needs to be told: Juventus, bewitched by Garnacho, have inquired about Garnacho, the idea was, would be or will be to try for next summer, perhaps working on him in these weeks.’

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker doubts Garnacho “would be missed too much” if he were to leave in the winter transfer market.

Parker told Betfred: “Regarding Garnacho, if someone new were to come in, I don’t think he holds the same as Mainoo. Would he be missed in that sense? I would personally say no, not at all really, and doubt he would be missed too much if he were to go.

“It appears that he is already looking for that move anyway and will go once he thinks that a big club abroad is going to be better than Manchester United. I think he will only find out once he gets there that it won’t be the same. He will understand that where he is now is virtually as good as it gets, and he needs to show everything.”