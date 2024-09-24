Ex-Man Utd man to be ‘strictly monitored’ by Conte as he aims to fire Napoli to Serie A

Scott McTominay isn’t the first former Manchester United player to have found himself in Italy after leaving the club with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Chris Smalling and Matteo Darmian all taking the same route out of Old Trafford in recent years.

For McTominay, aside from the fact that he had been at United since the age of five, it must have been an absolute no brainer to switch gloomy Manchester to catch the sun rays of the Amalfi Coast.

With that, of course, comes a change in scenery, weather, lifestyle as well as diet: something Italian boss Antonio Conte is strict upon as Lukaku had found out previously.

According to local Neapolitan newspaper Il Mattino, McTominay’s diet is being ‘strictly monitored’ because of the many temptations of the Neapolitan cuisine.

Sadly, it seems as though McTominay will not be allowed to enjoy the pleasures that Italian cuisine has to offer, meaning he’ll be missing out on the famous pizza’s, pasta, cheese and gelato in Southern Italy.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Chelsea boost with Man Utd ‘agreement expected’ after submitting ‘official bid’ amid ‘total green light’

👉 Sensational late Man Utd exit ‘NOT happening’ as forward ‘wants to stay’ and fight

👉 Man Utd sporting director Ashworth gives deadline day transfer update: ‘I had a few missed calls’

When Lukaku left United in 2019 for Inter Milan, the 31-year-old was placed under a strict training regime and diet plan when joining Conte, previously revealing he had arrived overweight.

Lukaku’s diet consisted of fish, sweet potatoes, shiitake pasta and cooked and raw vegetables in Milan, with McTominay likely to be told to follow a similar plan.

The change helped Lukaku score 78 goals in 132 games at San Siro, helping Inter win Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italia, and McTominay will be hoping the new diet allows him to guide Napoli to the same success.

Napoli put up a disappointing title defence last season when they finished 10th, with star striker Victor Osimhen leaving the club for Turkish side Galatasaray.

Conte will be hoping both Lukaku and McTominay can play a part in replacing the 76 goals the Nigerian scored in four seasons in Naples.

As for McTominay, he is no stranger to a rapid body change, with the 27-year-old growing from 5 ft 6′ to 6 ft 3′ between the ages of 17-19, missing two years of academy football with his body enduring such a large amount of pain.

The Scotland international made his full debut for Gli Azzurri last weekend as they travelled to Turin to face Juventus.

He is the second Scot in the current Napoli side, with Billy Gilmour leaving Brighton late on in the transfer window to partner up with his fellow countryman in midfield.