Napoli will ‘try again’ for next Man Utd star after McTominay, Hojlund to solve ‘crisis’

Serie A side Napoli will attempt to sign Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo again in the January transfer window to solve a ‘crisis’, according to reports.

The Italians have signed both Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund in recent transfer windows from the Red Devils with the former becoming a huge success.

There are rumours that Napoli will look to turn Hojlund’s loan move into a permanent transfer in the January transfer window with Man Utd inserting an option to buy in the deal.

Napoli were one of the leading clubs to attempt to sign Mainoo over the summer but Man Utd refused to let the midfielder leave as Ruben Amorim wanted him as part of his squad.

Giving an update earlier this month on Mainoo’s situation, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reckons it “could become a story to follow again” if the England international is still not featuring for the Red Devils in November and December.

Romano said: “For sure, the situation will be assessed again in the next months. At the moment, Kobbie is not creating any problem. Training at his best, trying his best for Man Utd. But he’s still not a regular starter. Kobbie wants to play, that’s not changed since August.

“In August, Man Utd said no, you stay here, no chance even for a loan. Kobbie only wanted a loan, never a permanent transfer. In January, we will see, because it’s still October.

“If we arrived to November, end of December, and Kobbie is still not playing on a regular basis, the Kobbie Mainoo situation could become a story to follow again in the January transfer window.”

Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke has recently insisted that Man Utd will look to block Mainoo’s exit but if the midfielder pushes for a move then they could have to let him go.

O’Rourke said: “I think [Mainoo leaving] in January is due to his desire to be playing regularly to try and boost his chances of making Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad for England.

“Newcastle showed a bit of interest in the summer. Tottenham are also linked with him as well and there’s been talk that there’s interest from Napoli in Italy as well. I would imagine there’ll be a lot of clubs looking at Mainoo’s situation.

“If he’s not playing regularly between now and January, and if the player does push for a potential move away, then there’s is a real possibility that he could move.

“But, Manchester United don’t really want to let Kobbie Mainoo leave. They did the same in the summer when there was a bit of talk that he could leave and the player was ready to move on in search of regular first-team football.

“They blocked any move from Mainoo and I would imagine they would look to do the same in January because he probably will be needed by United for this season in case there’s any injuries or anything else.

“They’ll be confident that they can keep all of them and I don’t think they’ll be willing to let such a talented player like that leave United when they probably need all their best players to help Ruben Amorim have a successful season.”

And now Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport has claimed that Napoli are facing a ‘crisis’ over the winter period with injuries and the absence of Frank Anguissa, who is certain to play in the Africa Cup of Nations for Cameroon, for a month.

Napoli could make a move for Lorenzo Pellegrini at Roma or ‘decide to invest further and swoop for Kobbie Mainoo, a 20-year-old United talent’.

The report adds: ‘Napoli attempted it at the end of August, in the midst of the Hojlund deal. And they’ll try again.’