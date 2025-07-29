Man Utd ‘narrow down’ striker search to ‘two names’ as INEOS ‘rule out’ Onana replacement

Man Utd have decided to narrow down their striker search to just two names as they look to provide Ruben Amorim with added firepower, according to reports.

The Red Devils have so far brought in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo from Wolves and Brentford respectively as their two big signings, while Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon has also joined from Cerro Porteno.

It has been claimed that Man Utd still want three new signings this summer with a striker, a defensive midfielder and a goalkeeper taking priority.

Only four Premier League clubs scored fewer goals than Man Utd last season as Amorim’s outfit had a campaign to forget, finishing 15th in the table.

Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund came in for lots of stick with the duo only managing to score seven Premier League goals between them last term.

Man Utd have been linked with numerous strikers over the summer with Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen a couple of the early names bandied about.

However, The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell has revealed that Man Utd have now whittled their striker hit list down to just two names this summer.

Whitwell wrote: ‘Manchester United have narrowed their striker search down to two names — Ollie Watkins and Benjamin Sesko.

‘They had been exploring a deal for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, but have ruled out a move due to the cost. United had held back from Sesko due to the finances required, but talks have now taken place to establish some details around a potential move. The same has occurred for a Watkins deal.’

After seeing a loan bid rejected by Aston Villa, The Athletic adds that Man Utd are ‘effectively ruling out a move’ for Emiliano Martinez as ‘he can only leave on a permanent deal’ with ‘no sign Andre Onana will go’.

Man Utd legend Teddy Sheringham reckons it’s for the best if Onana leaves Old Trafford this summer after his performances received criticism las term.

Sheringham told Sky Bet: “When you talk about goalkeepers, it’s a specialised position and there’s a lot of pressure there. There’s talk about Andre Onana leaving, and I think it’s best if he does.

“He’s made a lot of mistakes – yes, he’s made some outstanding and unorthodox saves, but when you make so many mistakes and a lot of goals seem to be down to you, it’s best that the pressure is relieved, not only on Manchester United but on him as well.

“He needs to have a different start somewhere else, because he’s obviously a decent goalkeeper.”

Sheringham insists that Man Utd must sell players, whatever the cost this summer, he added: “It’s very easy to spend money on players, but it’s hard to recoup it. It seems quiet, but I bet there’s lots going on behind the scenes at Manchester United. Other clubs know United’s position.

“They’ve made it known that they’re looking to sell around five players, which signals to other clubs to make them ridiculous offers. I would assume that’s what football clubs are doing around Europe, and Manchester United are turning them down at the moment.

“The longer that goes on, I reckon those offers might be a little less ridiculous, but United want these players off the books – they’ve made their bed, and they’ve got to lie in it. They’ll probably take anything from a quarter to a fifth of their asking price for some of them.”