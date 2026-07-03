Man Utd want Hull City target as next midfield signing as Solskjaer paves way for deal

Man Utd are looking to bring in Hull City target and former Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi as their next signing, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already lined up a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson with Man Utd fans just waiting for official confirmation.

There have been links with numerous midfielders as widespread reports claim that Man Utd want at least one more, maybe two, new players in that position.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is refusing to get into ‘Dutch auctions’ for players this summer with the Red Devils already missing out on Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes as they wouldn’t pay their huge asking prices.

Fabrizio Romano has already revealed that Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott are “fantastic options” that Man Utd are considering to bolster their midfield this summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Talking about midfielders, guys, I always wanted to mention what’s going to happen next now at Manchester United because in 24 hours, we saw Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes – three players who were of interest of Manchester United, but then the race was already left – going elsewhere.

READ: Jacobs reveals Man Utd ‘talks’ for World Cup star with bid ‘contingent’ on one sale

“So, what happens with Man Utd? Now, you ask me, who can be the ideal target for Utd?

“The two names that Man Utd internally consider as fantastic options are Aurelien Tchouameni, but I told you the problem is the salary, and at the moment no green light from Real Madrid, and also Alex Scott is also highly rated by Arsenal and by Manchester United.

“Alex Scott has many clubs surrounding this summer, but Bournemouth insist they want to keep the player, and they want to offer him a new contract.

“Let’s see if Bournemouth will be able to keep him, because one thing is to say that, one thing is in the next two months resist in case they receive big proposals.

“But Alex Scott is one of the players considered internally by Arsenal and by Man Utd.

“Both clubs like him. At the moment, from Bournemouth, is no – he is not leaving.

READ: Man Utd can complete huge midfield signing with deal loosely agreed – top source

“But, in case they open doors to an exit for big money, we have to follow these two clubs keen eventually on Alex Scott.”

Man Utd are back in for Ndidi…

But Man Utd could also be looking for a cheaper option if they bring in a third midfielder this summer with Footy-Africa claiming that the Red Devils want Ndidi, who has been heavily linked before.

Former Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed Ndidi for Besiktas last year but ‘uncertainty over Ndidi’s future has persisted following Solskjaer’s departure and the sacking of his replacement Sergen Yalcin’.

Man Utd will have to battle it out with newly-promoted Hull City for Ndidi with both sides ‘believed to be monitoring his situation’ at the Turkish giants.

The report adds: ‘Several clubs in Saudi Arabia are also reportedly interested in the Nigerian international. However, Besiktas are willing to sanction his departure only if they receive a fee of around €8 million—the amount they paid to sign him.

‘Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Footy-Africa understands that Ndidi is expected to report for preseason training with Besiktas while discussions over a potential transfer continue.’

READ NEXT: Man Utd ‘muscle’ into £86m Man City battle as new midfield target unveiled