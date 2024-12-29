Man Utd ‘need’ the £8-10million they will get from a post-season tour to make sure they avoid breaking the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR), according to former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson.

The Red Devils spent around £180m in the summer transfer window as INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe attempted to give Erik ten Hag the tools to be successful this season.

However, that backfired spectacularly with Man Utd sacking Ten Hag at the end of October and replacing him with Ruben Amorim in November.

Widespread reports have indicated that Man Utd are close to the PSR rules after spending over £20m to replace Ten Hag and his staff with Amorim and his entourage.

And now Man Utd could need to go on a money-spinning post-season tour to avoid PSR punishment and a potential ‘points deduction’, according to Football Insider.

The Red Devils are reportedly planning a post-season tour of Malaysia and ex-Man City financial adviser Borson reckons Man Utd “probably need that £8-10million to meet PSR”.

Borson told Football Insider: “You compare it with what City and Chelsea have put in place for their players after they have agreed to be in the Club World Cup.

“One game in Malaysia is nothing compared to a whole Club World Cup over half of June and half of July.

“I don’t think it’s that big of a deal. I know the players of Newcastle and Tottenham made a big fuss about it last season, but it doesn’t seem like a big deal to me.

“I think the interesting thing is they need the money.

“United probably need that £8-10million to meet PSR given the extra spending they have had this year on management changes.

“That would be my best guess as to why they want to do it.

“Clearly, it’s for the money. But I think there is an urgency to it, so I wonder whether it’s that optional.

“It may be that they have got a hole in the profit and loss account that they need to fill by generating a chunk of cash from a game, and this is the only way they can do it.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd told to sell five players as Romano reveals Ten Hag signing is ‘ideal target’ for Juventus

👉 Man Utd ‘offer’ revealed as Amorim eyes ‘priority’ signing from PL club; Romano confirms star ‘will leave’

👉 Man Utd to ‘sack senior man’ with Amorim ‘unimpressed’ with two stars as INEOS ‘exodus intensifies’

One player who has taken to Amorim’s way of playing is Amad Diallo with the 22-year-old playing well as a right wing-back in a 3-4-3 formation.

When asked about being part of a group of emerging talent at Man Utd, Diallo said: “We are part of the project, we have so many young players for this club, especially Garna, Kobbie, Joshua [Zirkzee], Rasmus [Hojlund], me, we are young players who want to make history for this club.

“We want to do our best every game. Sometimes it cannot work, but you can see in the pitch we our very focused to do our best for this club, because we want to bring back this club to the level it was before.

“So, for the young lads, we just have to keep going, work hard and the most important thing is to listen to the old men, the old players, learn every day.

“We have now a new manager, he likes to work with young players, and he brings a new system, so we just have to follow it and try to do our best every game.”