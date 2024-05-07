Michael Owen believes any club in the world would want Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, who has hinted that his future lies elsewhere.

Fernandes has been discussing his future at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils’ season ending extremely poorly.

“Obviously, it doesn’t just depend on me, does it?” the Portuguese playmaker recently told DAZN Portugal when asked about his future.

“So, if you want me to be very honest, if I have to think about not continuing in the Premier League, it won’t be until after the Euros because nothing will be able to take my focus away from the FA Cup final and the Euros, as there’s nothing more important than that at the moment.”

The midfielder was absent as Manchester United were thumped 4-0 by Crystal Palace on Monday night.

While they would have had more of a chance with Fernandes in the team, there are no doubts that his presence would not have been enough to save Erik ten Hag’s side from humiliation at Selhurst Park.

MORE PALACE 4 MAN UTD 0 REACTION ON F365

👉 Man Utd reach new nadir as Casemiro, Hojlund and Ten Hag humiliated by Crystal Palace

👉 ‘Get off the pitch!’ – Carragher slams ’embarrassing’ Man Utd star for post-match antics

Discussing Fernandes’ future, former United and England striker Owen says he would be good for “a lot of clubs” but admits that new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has bigger fish to fry than the future of their captain.

“Bruno is a very good player who would suit a lot of clubs,” Owen said. “I think Man United are going through probably more important things than worrying about a player here or there at the moment.”

Owen adds that Ratcliffe should be prioritising getting “the right manager”, hinting that he believes Ten Hag should be relieved of his duties.

“Man United have had great players since Sir Alex left, spent more than anyone, and look where they are,” he added. “It’s more important that they get their things sorted off pitch first.

“Get the right manager first, get the right team behind the scenes, from scouts to directors, the final steps then will be to see them build. But trying to just buy your way with players has been proven not to work. They can go and spend another £200m, but while things are not right behind the scenes it won’t matter.

📣 TO THE COMMENTS! Should Man Utd sack Ten Hag? Join the debate here.

“If you fast forward five years and say a star player will leave, it will be a disaster, but at the moment there are far bigger fish to fry in terms of a manager and structure behind the scenes.

“He can score and create, who wouldn’t want him, though? I haven’t seen the interview, but I’d have thought the captain of Man United wouldn’t do that though and come out and say he wants to leave. But if he does then he does.”

More: Man Utd | Erik ten Hag