Man Utd ‘in negotiations’ for major coup as INEOS nip in for ex-Chelsea star as Barcelona dawdle

Man Utd are in talks to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window as Barcelona transfer doubts emerge, according to reports.

The Red Devils are set for a summer of change after British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Premier League club earlier this year from the Glazer family.

Reports have claimed that INEOS have a ‘five-window plan’ to get Man Utd back to challenging for the Premier League title, while there are claims Ratcliffe has instructed the recruitment team to only buy players 25 and under.

One player who meets the criteria is Portugal international Felix with the Atletico Madrid forward spending last season on loan at La Liga rivals Barcelona.

Felix went on loan to Premier League side Chelsea for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign before Atletico again allowed a temporary move in 2023/24 with the Portuguese attacker scoring ten goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona.

Barcelona now ‘has competition’ to sign Felix permanently this summer with Premier League giants Man Utd now ‘in negotiations’ over a deal for the 24-year-old, according to reports in Spain.

Felix is looking for ‘a change of scenery again’ and the Portugal international ‘needs to feel important and that is why he has enjoyed Barça so much’.

Although Barcelona want to bring him back for next season it is claimed that their intentions over a move ‘are not so clear’ and that Man Utd ‘could sign’ Felix instead.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag ‘believes he can provide many solutions’ with the Dutchman hoping Felix could form a ‘perfect understanding’ with Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes.

Felix has ‘been informed of the intention to sign him this summer’ and Atletico Madrid ‘will agree to sell’ if Man Utd or Barcelona reach a fee of €50m for the attacker.

Man Utd are set to bring in former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy as part of Ten Hag’s staff with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming on Sunday: “Ruud van Nistelrooy has been approached to be part of Erik ten Hag’s new staff at Manchester United.

“Up to van Nistelrooy as he’s also strong candidate to be new Burnley manager to replace Kompany, decision next week. Changes could take place in #MUFC staff.”

And former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand thinks bringing former team-mate Van Nistelrooy back to Old Trafford would be a good idea, joking he could even start up front.

Ferdinand said: “Big shout – get him in ASAP. I would play him as well. I would bring him in just to show Hojlund how to play. Just to coach Hojlund individually, coach our forward players. If Ruud van Nistelrooy is on the table to come to this club, you bring him in and just for one purpose.

“I don’t care what else he can do – show these man how to score, show these man how to move in the box, show the wide players what a number nine wants and needs.”