Neville claims ‘absolutely awful’ Man Utd are ‘worst pound-for-pound team in the country’

Man Utd are the “worst pound-for-pound team in the country” after their 2-0 defeat to Newcastle on Monday night, according to Gary Neville.

The Red Devils were well beaten on Monday night as goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton gave the Magpies all three points in a comfortable night for Eddie Howe’s side.

Defeat to Newcastle saw Man Utd remain in 14th position in the Premier League table but Ipswich Town’s win against Chelsea saw the Red Devils dragged to within seven points of the relegation zone.

And Neville described the performance against Newcastle as a “mauling” by the Geordies with Ruben Amorim’s side hammered.

As the first half progressed, Neville said on commentary: “Newcastle are hammering Manchester United. This is a mauling.”

On the botched team selection, the Man Utd legend added: “When you saw the Manchester United starting XI you had to think it would be very difficult for this team to play well.

“The two wing-backs aren’t very good in the attacking part of the pitch. The two central midfielders can’t run. The back three have no legs. [Joshua] Zirkzee has no balance off [Rasmus] Hojlund.

“You only really have Amad [Diallo] who you think might do something.”

On the superiority of Newcastle, Neville continued: “Newcastle are having the time of their lives out there. They should be three or four up.

“They have been absolutely awful. You are watching the worst pound-for-pound team in the country.

“[Diogo] Dalot is very willing and he gets up there but his options with the ability he has as a full-back are limited.

“I am looking at [Ruben] Amorim and he must be thinking, ‘what am l watching?’

“There are only three of them who can say they have been alright under Amorim: Dalot, [Noussair] Mazraoui and Amad.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Carragher slams Amorim as Man Utd trio ‘can’t run’; one star branded ‘horrific’ and ‘awful’

👉 Amorim leeway gone as ‘horrific’ Man Utd star spares him the entire blame vs Newcastle

👉 Mailbox: Manchester United mess has Ashworth ‘laughing his head off’ at home before Southgate appointment

Neville on the Red Devils’ second half performance, he said: “I am surprised there weren’t changes at half-time. I thought there would be.

“The amount of changes Manchester United make to their back five in game and from game to game is incredible.

“It has been a struggle for Casemiro and it’s been a struggle for Martinez. Since [Kobbie] Mainoo’s introduction, it has been better for Manchester United.

“The first half-hour was embarrassing, as bad as you will see.”

On where Man Utd go from here, Neville added: “Worrying times for Manchester United and Amorim. He knew it was a big job but l think it is far bigger than he ever imagined.”