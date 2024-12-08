Man Utd: Neville tells Amorim to copy Maresca’s strategy at Chelsea after Forest ‘mess’

Man Utd legend Gary Neville thinks Ruben Amorim needs to copy Enzo Maresca at Chelsea and be more consistent with his team selection.

The Red Devils lost their sixth game of the season in a 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday with Amorim’s side dropping to 13th in the Premier League table.

Nikola Milenkovic put Forest ahead in under two minutes with a brilliant header before Rasmus Hojlund got Man Utd back on level terms on 18 minutes.

Morgan Gibbs-White then nudged the visitors back in front just after half-time with a long-range shot which Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana should have saved.

Nottingham Forest were soon 3-1 up when Chris Wood headed in after a mix-up between Lisandro Martinez and Onana before Bruno Fernandes swept in a 61st-minute strike to make it 3-2.

However, Man Utd could not get the equaliser in another poor performance and it’s evident Amorim will not be the quick fix that many fans had hoped.

And Neville reckons the new Man Utd head coach needs to give himself a chance by starting a team consistently after making four changes after their midweek defeat to Arsenal.

Neville said on NBC Sports: “When you keep changing players, when you keep changing your back three, you take five players off, you’re basically saying to all of them effectively, because they’ve obviously been left out of the start of the game, is that you don’t trust them.

“Ten Hag kept doing that a few weeks ago, he kept changing the back players, changing the midfield, all of a sudden you’ve got a completely different system, a completely different set of players on the pitch at the end of the game and you never get stability or consistency.

“There’s just an element of just leave the players on. They weren’t playing that bad in the first half, obviously they were undermined by the set-pieces in terms of the corners but the football generally wasn’t that bad.

“Then you allow two mistakes that were made after half time within the first 10 minutes to undermine you, then you basically make changes and all of a sudden everything falls to pieces.

“It looked really scruffy, really scruffy, it looked a mess at the end, with no real shape. I actually think at least in the first half they weren’t brilliant but at least they had a shape to them.

“I think I said this with Ten Hag for about 12 months – pick an eleven that you think are the best.

“I thought today, we all agreed before the game, we thought that eleven, apart from Luke Shaw, was close to United’s best eleven as you could get.

“I’m not saying don’t make a substitution but almost give that eleven the faith and trust.

“Maresca is doing it now at Chelsea, he’s playing an eleven on a Sunday or a Saturday and then he’s playing a different eleven in midweek. He’s sending some messages to the players that there’s stability here, this is what we’re going to do, this is how we’re going to play, this is an idea I believe in.

“When you change players all the time you’re almost saying to everybody you’re just juggling plates all the time, there’s no consistency or familiarity that can build with players, you need to build patterns together, you need to build an idea of what you’re doing together and they can never do that if you’re changing players in all areas of the pitch.”