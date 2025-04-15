Neville claims Amorim at the ‘end of his tether’ with Man Utd star who has ‘created a real tremor’

Man Utd legend Gary Neville thinks Ruben Amorim has reached the “end of his tether” with Red Devils goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Red Devils are having a terrible season with Amorim’s side currently 14th in the Premier League table as they head into the final six matches of the campaign.

Amorim replaced Ten Hag at Man Utd in November after the Dutchman was sacked over a poor start to the new season – but the Portuguese head coach has struggled to turn things around.

One weakness in recent months has been the goalkeeper with Andre Onana making a number of high-profile errors and it all came to a head after they drew 2-2 against Lyon on Thursday.

After becoming embroiled in a war of words with former Man Utd midfielder Nemanja Matic, who labelled him “one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United’s history”, Onana could be blamed for both of Lyon’s goals.

That led for calls for the Cameroon international to be dropped by Amorim for their clash with Newcastle and the Portuguese head coach obliged, leaving him out of their squad altogether.

Explaining his decision to drop Onana for Altay Bayindir, Amorim said: “We are going to prepare to choose the best XI that we think can win. I left him at home because any situation of the game, the cameras would be on him and he was not playing, he [would be] on the bench but feeling the pressure, feeling the moment.

“So, for me, it was one thing or another – you play or you stay at home. It was my choice.”

The decision to leave out Onana had no positive impact as Man Utd were dreadful in a 4-1 defeat to Newcastle at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Speaking on the issue with Onana, Man Utd legend Neville told NBC Sports: “Look, he’s in trouble. Leaving the goalkeeper out is never the same as leaving out a centre-forward or a central midfield player. It creates a real tremor.

“I think once you get uncertainty in your goalkeeping position, that anxiety spreads all the way through the dressing room, through the defence and into the stadium. The keeper never fully feels valued again.

“I think there’s an element that Ruben Amorim has got to the end of his tether. I think it’s mistake, after mistake, after mistake, he’s made so many and he’s been very erratic.

“And that’s the one position you need consistency and reliability. You can accept sometimes that a winger or a forward misses a chance – that happens. But for goalkeepers, they have to be reliable, and he’s not been.

“And what David [Ornstein] has just said there is really true, that it’s getting to the point now – who does Ruben Amorim like in that squad? Who does he want to keep? He would have been hoping that his goalkeeper was one of them, but I think it’s doubtful.”