Neville feels Amorim ‘might not like’ two Ten Hag signings with Man Utd stars on verge of ‘losing faith’

Gary Neville reckons Ruben Amorim “might not like” two Man Utd players with the whole squad on the verge of “losing faith” unless results improve.

The Red Devils have had a terrible season so far with Amorim’s side losing 2-0 to Crystal Palace on Sunday as they dropped down to 13th in the Premier League table.

Man Utd are now two points closer to the relegation zone in the Premier League than they are to the top four places, as Amorim struggles to get consistent results and performances out of his side.

Patrick Dorgu was their only addition in the winter transfer window with Marcus Rashford and Antony leaving, while Tyrell Malacia’s exit to PSV Eindhoven is set to be confirmed on Tuesday.

And Neville reckons Man Utd head coach Amorim must “change his approach” to get the best out of the current players at his disposal before properly overhauling his squad in the summer.

Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast: “I thought it would get better when Ruben Amorim came in. I thought the enthusiasm and the new system, I thought they’d buy into it the players, and we’d see a bounce.

“We’ve seen the absolute opposite. It’s got a lot worse and that’s surprising.”

The Man Utd legend continued: “But there’s going to be a lot more pain towards the end of the season and it is going to be damaging.

“They’re obviously going to stick with Ruben Amorim, but the more you lose, the more difficult it is to convince the players of the idea. The idea that he talked about in the early days.

“You need the players to buy into it, but if they lose with it, and they keep getting criticised, the spotlight comes on them more and the fans are leaving unhappy.

“You can’t keep losing. It will depress the thoughts of the players, to the point whereby they’ll lose faith with the idea.

“It’ll damage the start of next season. He has to do something. He can’t change his approach because he’s died in a ditch on it. And rightly so. I think he’s lost more games at Manchester United since he’s come than he lost in the last 75 at Sporting.”

Neville added: “He will not be enjoying this but I think he’s got to simplify it. He might not like [Rasmus] Hojlund, he might not think [Joshua] Zirkzee is great or might not like other players. He’s got to pick the players he has and stick with them.

“It can’t keep going on as it is they have to somehow start to play better but where’s it coming from? But I have to say at this moment in time it’s a sorry situation, a very sorry situation when United play.”