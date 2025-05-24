Gary Neville has urged Ruben Amorim to “wipe out” one Manchester United star and every other player having a “negative influence” on others at the football club.

United lost the Europa League final to Tottenham on Wednesday to put the icing on the cake of a miserable season.

The Red Devils finish the campaign potless, with no European football to look forward to and currently sit 16th in the Premier League with one game to play against Aston Villa on Sunday.

After the defeat to Spurs, Luke Shaw admitted. he and his teammates needed to take a long hard look in the mirror.

He said: “It hurts a lot. This season has not been good enough.

“Us as players, we have to question if we’re good enough for Man United because this season is not acceptable.”

Those comments sparked fury in Neville, who insists negative influencers like Shaw need to be “wiped out” by Amorim, who has “got to get a grip of that club”.

“Luke, it’s not your job to determine that, the manager will determine that,” Neville said.

“When the players are starting to come out and question publicly whether they are good enough to play for the club that you know how bad it is internally there. Imagine what they are saying inside.

“If you can feel people having a [negative] influence over others, I think you have to wipe it out.

“You’ve got to wipe out every single player in that dressing room who doesn’t believe that they have got total and utter confidence to play for that football club.

“The club is eating them alive, it’s too big for them and someone’s got to get a grip of that club and I think it has to be the manager. Ruben, you’ve got to get a grip of that club.”

Amorim said after the final that he would leave the club “without a conversation about compensation” if the United bosses feel that is best, though reports suggest Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS chiefs are backing him to be in charge at the start of next season.

Neville hit out at Amorim for “offering himself up” and urged the Portuguese boss to “stop doing the honourable thing”.

“Ruben Amorim is so honest to a point of fault, don’t offer yourself up, don’t offer yourself up ever, don’t do that,” Neville added. “Stop doing the honourable thing.

“The reasons this club is failing is a series of things that are not all down to you. You didn’t sign any of those players.

“He didn’t want to take this job [until end of season]. He’ll wish he just said no.

“Now is not the time for him to offer himself up, just tell us how you’re going to get it right.”