Gary Neville has hit out at both Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Avram Glazer.

Man Utd legend Gary Neville insists that the Glazer family are to blame after their “absolute s****fest” has led to the current “mess” under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Red Devils are having a nightmare season with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 14th in the Premier League table after beating Ipswich Town 3-2 on Wednesday.

Man Utd recruited around £180m worth of players in the summer transfer window while Erik ten Hag was still at the club before changing manager at the end of October after a poor run of results.

But things have got even worse under Amorim with the Portuguese head coach winning five of 15 Premier League matches since taking over in November.

Ratcliffe has failed to endear himself to fans either with the INEOS chief embarking on a number of cost-cutting measures, including mass redundancies.

It was reported earlier this week that Ratcliffe had even chosen to take away free lunches for staff in the Old Trafford canteen, which could save the club around £1m.

But that is likely to be at the cost of club morale and Neville reckons Ratcliffe’s recent decision-making has been “desperate” and ‘is a culmination of absolute s****fest of management from the Glazers’.

Neville said on Stick To Football: “About three years ago, I said that United needed to bring money in. It was a car crash waiting to happen.

“The club’s finances are shot, absolutely shot to pieces. The debt, the recruitment’s been reckless, the increase in staff from 600 up to 1,200, which is just unbelievable, the lack of Champions League football, which is £30, 40, 50 million a year, it’s an absolute mess. The club has run out of cash.

“What you now see are desperate decisions. Some of them I think are needed, some are bad. You don’t remove food off people at Old Trafford, you don’t take £40K off the ex-players.

“And to be fair, (the sacking of) Dan Ashworth was a mess, because that’s someone you’ve chased for eight months and you get rid of after three months, that’s a shocker and that’s £4m.

“But this is a culmination of absolute s****fest of management from the Glazers. To the point whereby a £1bn has been paid off in interest, the club has dipped off in terms of performance, cash flow, profit – it’s lost £300m in three years.

“Man United used to be the most profitable football club – in 2018 they had £350m in the bank. from that point on now, I think (Ratcliffe’s) Ineos put in £300m and there’s not much of that left.”

Fellow pundit Ian Wright added on the Glazers: “They’ve come from America and come to the biggest club in the country. At the end of the day, something has to be done.”