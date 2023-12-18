Neville blasts ‘really poor’ Man Utd in Liverpool draw after Mourinho got ‘killed’: ‘That’s not a performance’

Man Utd legend Gary Neville has hit out at the Red Devils’ performance in their 0-0 draw against Liverpool but admits they left Anfield with “a little bit of respect”.

The Red Devils were dominated by their arch-rivals for much of the match with Jurgen Klopp’s side forcing Andre Onana into eight saves and having 34 shots at goal.

Man Utd went into the game at Anfield with most people expecting them to be well beaten by Liverpool after back-to-back defeats against Bournemouth and Bayern Munich.

Erik ten Hag’s men are seventh in the Premier League after picking up a valuable point on Merseyside but Neville doesn’t think the positive result can mask their shortcomings.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “Manchester United played really poorly. They had a 10, 15-minute period when Szoboszlai went off and they [Liverpool] had Trent Alexander-Arnold and Endo in midfield and it was a 4-2-4 where you thought, ‘ooh, there are two or three counter-attacks.’

“It’s a good result because it’s a draw at Anfield and you can never dismiss a draw at Anfield, but that’s not a performance.

“We killed [Jose] Mourinho a few years ago for coming here and playing like that and getting a 0-0. So I think the fact they’ve been a bit more resilient defensively is good and the fact they’ve kept a clean sheet is good, but in terms of level of performance that will win you football matches, no, it’s well off it.

“But you have to give some credit to the defenders and the way in which the whole team stuck together because I didn’t think they had it in them.

“Before the game, I saw the team, I thought how can that keep a clean sheet, that’s at least conceding two or three goals. You have to give them credit for that and you have to say well done to them because it’s been a tough week for them.

“I can’t imagine how difficult it has been, the criticism that they’ve received, everyone is on at them, including us, and the fact of the matter is they’ve walked out of here tonight with a little bit of respect.”

However, Man Utd boss Ten Hag insists he is “very proud” of his team and wants them to get similar results “more often” moving forward.

Ten Hag said: “I said that after the game in the dressing room: I’m very proud of this team. We should do this more often. I said this.

“For instance, Newcastle was also a tough game, we made one mistake, we switched off and conceded the goal. But when you stay in the game, when you are disciplined in your game plan, finally it opens up and you can take your chances or get two, three, four passes in after the ball regains, get the switches in and then you can really be more dominant in the game.

“We mentioned [the 7-0] but I said to them last year we played them three times, we lost one time but we beat them two times. We are capable of beating Liverpool and we proved today we are capable of if we bring this every game on the pitch.”