Neville reveals who he would choose to manage Man Utd ‘tomorrow’ between Klopp and Guardiola

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville thinks Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is the best manager in the world over Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola.

The the Red Devils are struggling on and off the field currently with Erik ten Hag not getting the required performances out of his players in recent months.

Results have improved recently with Man Utd the most in-form team in the Premier League over the last five matches with 12 points from a possible 15.

Many supporters will have afforded admiring glances towards their two biggest rivals with Klopp and Guardiola doing brilliant jobs at Liverpool and Man City respectively.

And when asked who he thought was the best manager in the world currently, Neville told the Daily Ketchup Podcast: “I’d say Jurgen Klopp.

“Jurgen Klopp works with a budget that is far less than Pep Guardiola’s. Pep Guardiola is a genius and he’ll be one of the ones that’ll be remembered forever more.

“But Jurgen Klopp for me is an amazing manager. If you said to me which manager would you bring into Manchester United tomorrow, it’d be Jurgen Klopp. But [Liverpool] might never let him leave!”

Germany international Mario Gotze is possibly in a better position than anyone to judge who is the better manager between Klopp and Guardiola.

Gotze worked under Klopp in a successful spell at Borussia Dortmund before moving to arch-rivals Bayern Munich, where he was coached by Guardiola.

Giving his opinion on the best coach in 2022, the 31-year-old told German publication BILD: “Every coach had his strengths and his own philosophy, but from my point of view Jurgen (Klopp) did it best in the area of people management – the team, the staff, the whole club led the best.

Former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand also gave his view in 2020 with Liverpool top of the Premier League and he chose Klopp too at the time.

Ferdinand said: “At the moment Klopp just shades it but Pep is the innovator- the best we’ve seen in our generation. You think Cruyff in the past – Pep today.”

Man City host rivals Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium when the Premier League resumes at the weekend and John Aldridge insists the Reds are the only team Guardiola’s side worry about.

Writing in his Liverpool Echo column, he claimed: “I know a lot of Manchester City fans and the one thing they always worry about is Liverpool. Whilst they’ve dictated, it has only been Liverpool that have laid a glove on them so they’re not really scared of anyone else.

“Having said that, our form there has just not been good at all in recent seasons, and that’s a worry.

“You can’t go there – and I’m not questioning anyone at the club or Jurgen Klopp, I wouldn’t do that – but you can’t go there and play an attacking philosophy in my opinion.

“The new midfield might be full of energy, granted. Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister can hurt them, but they’ll need a deep-lying midfield player too. I think Wataru Endo is the only one available at the moment so he’ll need to watch his tackles.

“We’ll wait and see who he picks but for me you have to go there with the mindset of what we did at Newcastle or almost did at Tottenham when you go down to 10 or nine men – all dig in and defend. That’s the only way to beat Man City – frustrate them.”