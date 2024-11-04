Neville digs out two Man Utd stars and compares them to Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool players

Man Utd legend Gary Neville insists Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford must start working harder if the Red Devils are going to improve.

A Bruno Fernandes penalty put Man Utd ahead on 70 minutes on Sunday before a Moises Caicedo strike gave Chelsea a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

That point means Man Utd have still won just three of their first ten Premier League matches of the new season and sit in 13th place in the table.

Ruben Amorim will be joining Man Utd on November 11 ahead of the next international break and supporters have their hopes pinned on the Portuguese coach turning around their fortunes.

But Neville thinks there are a number of simple things the players can be doing, without manager intervention, to make Man Utd better immediately.

Speaking after his former club drew 1-1 with Chelsea, Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast: “I’m not going to dig Rashford and Garnacho out but I am…

“They are two players who have come through the ranks and with that comes some credit. The fact you’re an academy player, you get a level of buy-in from the fans because of that, there’s a level of enthusiasm towards then.

“But when I watch Saka, Trossard and Martinelli for Arsenal, Silva and Foden for Man City, or I watch players at Liverpool… I watch them all scurrying back and harassing players and doubling back.

“I’ve watched [Malo] Gusto run forward there in the first half, we couldn’t believe how much space he got.

“The first ethic is you’ve got to work hard. I’m not saying Rashford and Garnacho don’t work hard but they could work harder, I know that.

“When I played, the defensive work the players in those positions put in resulted in rewards at the other end of the pitch. The harder you work the luckier you get.

“They think they’re working hard and applying themselves but we’ve got to get back to the idea that you’re all in it together.

“I’ve got to point towards Garnacho and Rashford today and say they can do a lot more off the ball. I’m not interested in what they can do on the ball. I’m interested in the spirit to fight for the team all the way through the match.

“I’m not saying they did badly today but I watch the other wide players in the league do a lot more than them.”