Neville: Man Utd star should be ‘dominating’ Rashford as ‘dejected’ defender has been ‘undermined’

Former Man Utd defender Gary Neville thinks the Red Devils dressing room needs more leaders for young players coming into the first team.

The Red Devils had a promising first season under Erik ten Hag as the Dutchman guided Man Utd to an FA Cup final, League Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, this campaign has not gone to plan with Man Utd crashing out of Europe before Christmas and the club drifting in the Premier League until recently.

Seven points from their last three matches against Tottenham, Wolves and West Ham has seen them move up the table into sixth position.

One positive in recent weeks has been the form of Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho with all three players making big contributions.

Despite that, Neville is concerned that the current Man Utd youngsters don’t have the same support that young players used to have at Old Trafford.

“It’s a massive factor, the dressing room that you come into as a young player and the influence and standard bearers in the dressing room,” Neville said on the Stick to Football podcast.

“These United lads who have come through in the last five to eight years, if you’re a young lad coming through at Liverpool and Manchester City you’ve got a good chance, whereas if you’re at United now, you’re thinking whose guiding that dressing room.

“Roy Keane only started to assume the mantle of being the dominant inspirational character at the age of 26 at Manchester United, but Marcus Rashford is nothing like Roy Keane in personality or character.”

Marcus Rashford was recently dropped and fined for missing training after a night out in Belfast and Roy Keane thinks Man Utd need more players willing to dish out “tough love” to team-mates.

Keane added: “We’re talking about plenty of players when we played who would happily give tough love.

“But clearly no one is doing that at Manchester United for Marcus Rashford and that is one of the problems that the team has, they don’t have that core group of players.”

Harry Maguire was dropped as captain over the summer by Ten Hag and Neville feels the England international will feel “undermined” by the Man Utd boss.

“Casemiro should be dominating Rashford. I don’t think he [Maguire] would be getting hold of Rashford,” Neville continued.

“He’s not even playing. Harry’s been undermined in that dressing room since having the captaincy taken off him. He must feel completely dejected by what’s happened.”