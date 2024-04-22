Man Utd: Neville makes ‘extreme’ Ten Hag sack claim; Carragher insists Cov display ‘cost’ him job

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have given their opinion on Erik ten Hag's future.

Gary Neville insists it would be “extreme” to sack Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag if he won the FA Cup this season but Jamie Carragher disagrees.

The Red Devils threw away a three-goal lead in their FA Cup semi-final against Championship side Coventry City at Wembley on Sunday after Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes had given them a comfy lead.

But goals from Ellis Simms, Callum O’Hare and Haji Wright saw Mark Robins’ side stage a brilliant comeback to take it to extra-time and then penalties.

Man Utd eventually won the penalty shoot-out but it failed to hide another poor performance from Ten Hag’s side as the Dutchman battles for his job.

Will Erik ten Hag be sacked at the end of the season?

The Red Devils have only won once in their last seven Premier League matches to drop down to seventh in the standings, while they also dropped out of the Champions League in the group stages.

And Neville thinks it would be harsh on Ten Hag to sack him at the end of the campaign if they go on to beat arch-rivals Man City in the FA Cup final.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “My view would be that if he won the FA Cup and he won a trophy last season, to sack a manager who’s won two trophies in his first two seasons at the club I think would be extreme.

“Winning trophies can never ever be underestimated. If you’ve got a knack for winning trophies and you just get through things I don’t think you can dismiss that.

“There’s a good chance they (INEOS) would (sack Ten Hag). They’ve wiped everything else out at the top of the club and if he wins a trophy and it’s two trophies on the bounce, that’s tough.”

Carragher: I think that result today cost a Man Utd manager his job

But Liverpool legend Carragher thinks the performance against Championship side Coventry has “cost” Ten Hag his job at Man Utd.

“We were all watching there in the end and Mark Robins famously kept a Man Utd manager in a job and I think that result today cost a Man Utd manager his job.

“I don’t see how he stays. I don’t. I would imagine that dressing room is the most embarrassed dressing room you could remember if a team who won a big game.”

