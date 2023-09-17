Neville fumes at Man Utd owners for culture of ‘greed, ill-discipline, indecision and uncertainty’

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has hit out at the Glazers for breeding a culture of “greed, ill-discipline, indecision and uncertainty” at the club.

The Red Devils had a promising first season under Erik ten Hag but issues off the field this term at Old Trafford have been compounded by poor performances and results on the pitch.

Man Utd were swept aside by Brighton 3-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday and have now lost three of their first five Premier League matches this season.

Jadon Sancho’s ongoing disciplinary issue and Antony’s leave of absence to address allegations made against him of violence towards women, haven’t helped Ten Hag’s side get off to a good start.

While there’s also constant speculation about the potential takeover of the club with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim both making bids to buy Man Utd from the Glazers.

Recent reports have suggested that the Glazers have now changed their valuation of the club but that the Man Utd bidders are ‘prepared to be patient’ in order to seal a deal.

But Man Utd legend Neville wants to see them leave as soon as possible with the American owners overseeing “10 years of mediocrity off the pitch and on the pitch”.

Neville wrote on Twitter: “The Glazers are responsible. It’s how it works. You own a business and everything good and bad sits with you!

“They inherited the best in all areas. They’ve overseen 10 years of mediocrity off the pitch and on the pitch. They set the culture of greed, ill-discipline, indecision and uncertainty that runs right through the club.

“It would be best if they sold the club with some speed and efficiency and allowed at least the off the pitch items to be corrected properly that re-set the tone and culture.”

Neville added: “Football is volatile so results on the pitch can be erratic and cyclical but if the off the pitch stuff including the owners’ direction and leadership are spot on it gives you a better chance to succeed on it.”

On the match itself, Neville continued: “I’ve just got back from Old Trafford and you always have to be optimistic pre-match but the most concerning thing is what we ended up watching wasn’t a surprise.

“This wasn’t a lack of effort or a group of players not interested. This was a team well-beaten by opponents that were well drilled and knew what they were doing. Simple as that…”