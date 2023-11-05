Neville hits out at Man Utd star Rashford for birthday ‘mistake’ as he agrees with Ten Hag

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville thinks Marcus Rashford’s choice to go out on his birthday was a “mistake”.

The homegrown talent, who is one of the most valuable players in the Premier League, has managed just one goal for the misfiring Red Devils during a poor start to the season on both an individual and collective level.

Rashford has looked a far cry from the player that plundered 30 goals for Man Utd last term and his off-field decision-making came into question after last Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to City.

Reports emerged the following day that the England international, who turned 26 on Tuesday, had gone to the Chinawhite nightclub for a pre-arranged birthday party hours after the Old Trafford loss.

Speaking of the incident during his pre-match press conference on Friday, Man Utd boss Ten Hag told reporters: “Yes, I am aware of it.

“I spoke with him about it. It’s unacceptable, I told him, he apologised and that’s it. For the rest it’s an internal matter.”

And Neville agreed with Man Utd boss Ten Hag with the Red Devils legend encouraging players to celebrate privately following a bad defeat.

“So, look. I’ve said this in my book. I’ve said this openly in public. If we lost a match, any match, forget a Manchester derby! If it was a Manchester derby, we wouldn’t be seen for a week, two weeks,” Neville said.

“But if we lost a match, nights out were cancelled. Simple as that. That was my rule. It was the other lads’ rule in the dressing room. You could not be seen out in a public place if you’d lost a football match.

“Because to be fair, you’d bump into people who paid big money to go and watch the club, to watch the team play, and they don’t want to see you really enjoying yourself and celebrating. It’s an optics thing.

“So, I’m all for lads enjoying their lives and enjoying their lives, but maybe that’s a night to just have a takeaway, maybe have a glass of wine, bring your friends round to your house.

“Just optically, it’s not great, I don’t think, if you’re basically seen out in a nightclub in Manchester after a derby loss. I don’t think it’s right. Erik ten Hag said it was a mistake; I would class it as a mistake as well.

“Marcus is from Manchester. I know it was his birthday, and you’ve got to live. But it’s a Manchester derby. You’ve just been beaten 3-0, and the reality of it is the fans don’t want to hear that you’re out on the town.”