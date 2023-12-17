Neville insists Man Utd will ‘get killed’ by Liverpool if Ten Hag repeats tactical mistake

Gary Neville at Goodison Park in his role as a Sky Sports pundit.

Gary Neville thinks Man Utd will “get killed” by Liverpool on Sunday if the Red Devils carry on playing the “same type of football” and don’t try to be more cautious.

The Red Devils face Jurgen Klopp’s side at Anfield on Sunday and will be hoping to avoid a repeat of their humiliating 7-0 defeat in the same fixture last season.

Ahead of the match, Man Utd are currently seventh in the Premier League after Newcastle leapfrogged them on Saturday with a 3-0 win over Fulham.

Liverpool are tipped to beat them with Klopp’s men currently leading the Premier League, while Man Utd are coming off the back of back-to-back defeats to Bournemouth and Bayern Munich.

The pressure has been growing on Ten Hag recently with Man Utd now out of Europe and floundering in the Premier League.

And Neville is concerned that Ten Hag will treat the match at Liverpool like any other game this season and not come with a special plan for the Merseysiders.

“My concern is that Erik ten Hag doesn’t do anything different in these big games away from home,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“He’s continued to play that same type of football. Today, if he sends them out in the same style, same way of playing, man to man marking, opening up the midfield they’ll get killed.

“He’s got a big responsibility to put them out there today in a shape that gives them a chance.

“That to me if a 4-5-1 or a 5-4-1 that’s very solid. I think Mourinho’s done that here, Van Gaal had a brilliant performance here that was very different here when he controlled possession.

“Ole won big games at times but Ten Hag has not demonstrated that he will change in any single game to try and cover up the weaknesses and vulnerabilities that they have.

“He has to do something different here today.”

Man Utd boss Ten Hag admitted before the match against Liverpool that some of his players might need a “kick in the ar*e”.

“I think any player almost, sometimes it’s arm around the shoulder, sometimes a kick in the ar*e,” Ten Hag said.

“And then I think that makes a difference in the management, so when are you taking which approach? The kick in the ar*e or arm around the shoulder?”