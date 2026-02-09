Neville makes huge Man Utd claim after Liverpool lose to Man City; sends message to Arsenal

Gary Neville during his role as a pundit on Sky Sports.

Man Utd legend Gary Neville insists the Red Devils will now feel more confident than Liverpool, Aston Villa and Chelsea about finishing in the top four.

The Red Devils beat Tottenham 2-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday to make it four straight wins since Michael Carrick took the job at Old Trafford on an interim basis.

Man Utd are now just three points behind third-placed Aston Villa after beating Spurs and Carrick’s side have a one-point cushion on Chelsea, who occupy fifth spot in the Premier League table.

And Neville reckons Man Utd, who have been criticised for much of the season, will now be the “most confident” of the teams chasing Champions League football, outside of leaders Arsenal and second-placed Man City.

Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast: “The team that is most confident about finishing in the top four out of Aston Villa, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool right now is probably United.

“But things can turn around quite quickly. No one in that top-five or six will be thinking they’re okay. Even City might have come back a bit if they had lost today.

“No one will feel safe because it’s a bizarre season, teams are beating each other and strange things are happening.

“Everything at Man United is looking really, really good and they do look like they’ve got an incredible chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

“They don’t have the confusion and the chaos of the fixture list that the others do so they have a massive chance now to get back into the Champions League.

“That would have been unthinkable only four or five weeks ago, unthinkable. I can’t believe where Manchester United are.

“It was terrible under Ruben Amorim, it was shocking. But now the results are excellent and the performances are fantastic.”

Man Utd legend Neville insists the Premier League title race was minutes away from being “done” as Man City staged a late comeback to beat Liverpool 2-1 on Sunday.

Neville added: “Well ten minutes ago the title race was done.

“It was now or never for Man City – it’s now! Sometimes in a title race a team will grab an opportunity, City have grabbed one.

“They could be within three points by Wednesday which will put pressure on Arsenal. It’s bedlam out there, it’s blue bedlam.

“Man City were 1-0 down and they’ve gone and won. If you want to sent a signal, you’ve just sent it.

“They’ve struggled lately, it was like they were refusing to enter the title race. But they’ve entered it in style.”

Former England and Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson thought the match between Liverpool and Man City was a brilliant advert for Premier League football.

Robinson said on BBC Radio Five Live: “What a brilliant game of football. It had everything.

“That is the perfect example of Premier League football – two heavyweights going at it to win three points. No one was sitting back.

“It took a while for the game to get going, but when it did it was something special.

“What can this do to Manchester City confidence-wise going forward? It’s all about putting runs together at this stage and that is a massive result can give them a huge confidence boost.

“They might well just – and I mean just – be in this.”

