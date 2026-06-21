Gary Neville tips Man Utd to land World Cup star over Mateus Fernandes

Gary Neville reckons Man Utd might be better off pursuing a deal to sign Felix Nmecha this summer over West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

The Red Devils are looking to sign at least one more midfielder before the end of the transfer window after sealing a deal to sign Atlanta star Ederson this summer.

Man Utd had made Elliot Anderson their priority midfield signing this summer but it looks likely that arch-rivals Man City are likely to beat them to his signing.

Fernandes is the next midfielder on their list as they look to overhaul the centre of the pitch with a recent report claiming that the West Ham midfielder has ‘agreed personal terms’ and Man Utd are now moving towards a ‘full transfer agreement’.

The Red Devils have other potential targets in case a deal doesn’t work out and Man Utd legend Neville thinks Borussia Dortmund midfielder Nmecha, who is starring for Germany at the World Cup, could be a better option than Fernandes.

Neville said on ITV Sport: “The more he plays like he did the other night the more expensive he’ll get.

READ: Man Utd accelerate towards ‘full transfer agreement’ for next signing after personal terms deal

“But at the moment, we hear Manchester United are being quoted £100 million for the West Ham boy Fernandes, so they’re going to have to be looking around this tournament and parts of Europe.

“He looked outstanding the other night, it looked like he had absolutely everything.”

Wright was impressed by Nmecha’s World Cup performance for Germany, the Arsenal legend added: “When you look at him he breaks lines, he gets into the box, he’s got Kimmich to come in and fill in for him.

“He can play as a No.8 or No.10, we can see he can finish, you can see why teams are interested in him. He’s got everything.”

READ: Man Utd told cut-price fee for Germany star as intermediaries work on ‘very realistic’ transfer

Former Everton striker Duncan Ferguson was equally as impressed as he picked out a number of Nmecha’s key attributes.

Ferguson continued: “He’s a very good player, a young player, he’s got a very good right foot, he’s athletic, he can get around the pitch,

“It looks like he can get in the box, he can defend, he’s a good size, he’s young, you can see why people are after him.”

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed earlier this week that Tottenham are also interested in signing West Ham midfielder Fernandes, while some reports are claiming that Spurs are nearing an agreement on personal terms.

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