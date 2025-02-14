Neville sends Man Utd ‘oil tanker’ warning to Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City and Chelsea

Gary Neville attends the ''99'' Premiere held at the Printworks in Manchester.

Man Utd legend Gary Neville has sent a warning to the Red Devils’ Premier League rivals as he’s sure his side “will win again, and they’ll win big”.

The Red Devils are having an awful season with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 13th in the Premier League table after 24 matches.

Man Utd have won just eight of their 24 Premier League games this season with only four teams scoring fewer goals than the Red Devils.

Things haven’t improved since Amorim took over from Erik ten Hag in November with the Portuguese head coach winning just four of his 14 Premier League matches in charge

They haven’t mounted a proper title challenge since Sir Alex Ferguson with Man Utd suffering from a decade of poor recruitment and planning.

But Man Utd legend Neville has faith that the Red Devils will come again soon in a warning to their rivals with Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea having more recent successes.

Neville told The Times: “Going back to when Sir Alex and David Gill left [in 2013], the succession planning was horrific.

“You think about how Liverpool have dealt with it, post-Klopp. At United those failings 100 per cent fall upon the owners, the Glazer family.

“I mean, it was bizarre that period. To run a football club for a decade without a football department, a sporting department of any note. It was madness.

“Ineos have now come in. My preference would have been for a complete takeover and for the Glazer family to leave, but at least there’s been disruption. At least they’re making decisions.

“I think they’ve found it bloody hard. It’s an oil tanker. It’s huge. Until you’re in there, you can’t understand the scale of United and the enormity of everything.

“Ruben Amorim [the head coach], I bet he can’t believe what he’s seeing on the pitch. But I do believe it will change.

“I believe Manchester United should have a world-class 100,000-seater stadium; the best training ground.

“And I’m steadfast in thinking United will win again, and they’ll win big. Because you can’t keep them down forever, even if I’ve not seen the green shoots of recovery at all yet.

“Like any business, they have to be given time; three or four years. We’re building a hotel. You go to any hotel and it’s three years, minimum, until you get stability.”

